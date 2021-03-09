LaLiga Chief Tebas Makes Bold Claims On Messi, Says League Ready To Deal With His Exit

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi’s future at the Camp Nou hangs in the balance. Joan Laporta, the newly elected Barcelona president insists he would ensure the six-time Ballon d’Or stays beyond the current season. Despite the Blaugrana’s attempt to convince Messi on continuing at the club, citing an irreparable loss if he were to exit, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas remains unfazed. He insists the league will cope in the absence of the Argentine superstar.

LaLiga did not suffer following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit: Javier Tebas

Javier Tebas is known for his blunt replies and candid comments on issues relating to Spanish football. Many of his comments have sparked controversies in the past. Another of his comment, this time on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during an interaction with ONSport, has triggered a backlash.

The LaLiga chief was being quizzed about his thoughts on the Messi transfer and the impact that it will have on El Clasico and the league as a whole. Tebas went on to rubbish off the talk that Messi's exit will have a detrimental impact on LaLiga. He insisted the Spanish football or El Clasico, in particular, did not suffer following Ronaldo's departure.

Messi transfer will not ruin El Clasico, says LaLiga chief

Notably, the former Real Madrid superstar switched to Juventus in the summer of 2018, immediately after clinching the third successive Champions League title with Los Blancos. And Tebas further believes that Mess's exit would not ruin El Clasico. "This game shouldn’t be affected by the departure of two players; Cristiano leaving didn’t affect the Clasico and Messi’s exit shouldn’t affect it as well."

Following the conclusion of the Barcelona presidential elections on Sunday, efforts to convince the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to continue at the Camp Nou beyond the current season will begin again. Joan Laporta, the new president is hopeful of his plans to convince the Argentine forward.

With Messi contract ending in June, will Barcelona succeed in convincing him?

In his victory speech, Laporta said, "Seeing Leo (Messi), the best player in the world, come to vote with his son is for me a sign of what we have said all along. Leo loves Barca and knows that we are a big family. Hopefully, that can help us encourage him to stay."

Interestingly, Laporta's election campaign revolved around his pledge to ensure Messi's stay. He even went to the extent of claiming that LaLiga's all-time leading goalscorer will leave Barcelona if he was not elected to the highest office at the Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram, LaLiga.com