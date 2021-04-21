LaLiga Chief, Villarreal President Gang Up On "Selfish", "Clueless" Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is facing immense backlash from his Spanish peers following the European Super League chaos that unfolded over the last 48 hours. The breakaway division was brought down after protests from fans, players and pundits alike with many of the 12 elite clubs withdrawing themselves from the competition. Perez, who was at the centre of it all and was the chairman of the breakaway league, has been slammed by fans and LaLiga counterparts with Javier Tebas and Fernando Roig branding him as 'selfish'.

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas did not hold back in his criticism of Florentino Perez and the European Super League, denouncing the Real Madrid chief on Twitter. Tebas wrote, "In December 2020 I said that Florentino Perez was pretty clueless, but right now he's lost. Football isn't completely ruined like he says, nor is the Super League, which is one of the problems, the solution... it's the death of football". The LaLiga chief accompanied his post with the hashtags "bad excuse" and "Florentino Perez the saviour, no thanks".

Tebas had previously said, “At last, the ‘gurus’ of the ‘powerpoint’ super league, drunk with selfishness and lack of solidarity, are going to leave the ‘five o’clock bar’ from the ‘underground’. UEFA, the European Leagues and La Liga have been working at this for a long time and they will get their due answer".

En diciembre de 2020 ya dije que Florentino Peréz estaba muy DESPISTADO, ahora esta PERDIDO, ni el fútbol esta arruinado como el dice, ni la SUPERLIGA que es uno de los problemas puede ser la solucion, es la muerte del futbol.#MalaExcusa#FlorentinoPerezSalvadorNoGracias pic.twitter.com/kSk824kqoA — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 20, 2021

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez chose to defend his actions by suggesting that the Super League was a means to save the more modest clubs, before the chance to save them has gone. Los Blancos chief said that they were fighting for the future of football, and the breakaway league will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires".

ðŸ—£ï¸ Villarreal president Fernando Roig: "Florentino is selfish, selfish and selfish. He only thinks about Real Madrid." [@marca] ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¸ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 21, 2021

Villarreal president Fernando Roig also sent a harsh message to Real Madrid's Florentino Perez for his involvement in the proposed creation of a European Super League. Roig, known for being direct with his statements, told A Punt that Florentino Perez is selfish, selfish and even more selfish and only thinks about Real Madrid and Villarreal are not going to save him. Roig said that the Super League does not make sense after not being decided on sporting merit. The Villarreal chief has previously hit out at Atletico Madrid, telling Marca, "Atletico Madrid have asked for favours over the phone in the past from Villarreal, but nobody called me about this".

Will Florentino Perez resign?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been urged by fans to resign following his role in the European Super League. The chaos has already seen Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward quit his post, while Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is also on the verge of penning his resignation. Perez has been the Real Madrid chief since he took the post in 2009 and it is unlikely that Los Blancos will undergo a change in leadership, especially with the club in great financial turmoil.

