LaLiga Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 10 Preview As Undefeated Atletico host Barcelona

With the conclusion of the international fixtures in November, LaLiga action returns from Friday night onwards. With all 20 LaLiga teams in action over the next few days, fans can expect some non-stop thrilling football action. Here's a look at the LaLiga fixtures and schedule on matchday 10, with heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona in for a tricky weekend.

ALSO READ: Man United To Have Free Run At Upamecano In January Despite Liverpool, Bayern Interest

Key LaLiga Matchday 10 fixtures

Villarreal vs Real Madrid

Unai Emery's side will host Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday evening. The Yellow Submarine are currently second in the LaLiga standings with 18 points from their nine games. Villarreal have lost just one game this season, which was a 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in September. Prior to the international break, Villarreal recorded wins over Getafe and Valladolid as well.

On the other hand, Real Madrid suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Valencia just before the international break. Zidane's side are currently fourth in the league standings with 16 points from eight games. Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde are ruled out for the crunch game against Emery's side while Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane are still doubts. The Spanish champions will be looking to return to winning ways in order to pile on the pressure on league leaders Real Sociedad.

Sergio Ramos medical report.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Barcelona Fans INTIMIDATE Griezmann By Surrounding His Car, Demand 'respect' For Messi

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will host Ronald Koeman's Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night. Los Rojiblancos have made an excellent start to the new season as they sit in third place on the LaLiga table, racking up 17 points in seven games. The only undefeated side in LaLiga will now face a tough test when they come up against Barcelona but the hosts will be without Luis Suarez, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following a bright start to the new season, Barcelona have endured quite a slump as they currently sit in eighth place on the league table with 11 points from seven games. The Blaugrana recorded a 5-2 win over Real Betis just before the international break and will be hoping to be the first team to hand Atletico a league defeat in the campaign.

ALSO READ: Man City Fans React To Pep Guardiola's Contract Extension, Messi Rumours Intensify

LaLiga schedule for Matchday 10

Friday, November 20

Osasuna vs Huesca - 9:00 pm local time (Saturday, 1:30 am IST)

Saturday, November 21

Levante vs Elche - 2:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST)

Villarreal vs Real Madrid - 4:15 pm local time (8:45 pm IST)

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo - 6:30 pm local time (11:00 pm IST)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 1:30 am IST)

Sunday, November 22

Eibar vs Getafe - 2:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST)

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad - 4:15 pm local time (8:45 pm IST)

Granada vs Valladolid - 6:30 pm local time (11:00 pm IST)

Alaves vs Valencia - 9:00 pm local time (Monday, 1:30 am IST)

Monday, November 23

Athletic Club vs Real Betis - 9:00 pm local time (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST)

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gifts AC Milan Teammates Newly Launched PS5, Fans Laud Swede Legend

Image Credits - Barcelona Instagram, Atletico Madrid Twitter