LaLiga Ideates AMBITIOUS Plan To Ensure Season Completion As Coronavirus Fears Loom Large

The LaLiga has prepared an ambitious plan to deal with the setback in the ongoing season. The season was suspended until April 4 after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus across Europe. Spain remains one of the worst countries to be affected by the pandemic outbreak.

Also Read | LaLiga side Espanyol's coronavirus revelation: 6 players, staff test positive

LaLiga postponed: President suggests new plan

Official statement.



LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29.



📝 https://t.co/8PugprnNoP pic.twitter.com/lkAlD64WUA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 12, 2020

According to LaLiga President Javier Tebas, teams that are still competing in European competitions will have to play four games in 10 days. The President is hopeful that the current season will be completed before the Europa League and Champions League finals to be played on June 24 and June 27 respectively, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

LaLiga postponed: New plan to deal with UCL games

While speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, LaLiga president has asserted that the biggest teams will have to cram games. Meanwhile, there have also been suggestions to reduce the pre-season period as well. The suggestion also includes the idea of playing Champions League games on Saturday nights rather than the usual Tuesday/Wednesday night fixtures.

Also Read | LaLiga return on the cards by May 3, as matches will be played behind closed doors: Report

LaLiga postponed: Clubs want season completion

According to rules set out by Spanish football authorities, there should be a 48-hour break between the two fixtures to ensure sufficient rest for the players. However, LaLiga clubs are reportedly willing to abandon this rule to ensure the 2019-20 season’s completion. LaLiga clubs fear on losing out on £456 million in tv broadcast revenues if the season stands cancelled.

Also Read | LaLiga FIFA20 tournament scheduled for March 20 weekend amidst coronavirus outbreak

LaLiga standings

According to the current LaLiga standings, Barcelona lead the way with 58 points. They are followed by Real Madrid with 56 points, occupying the second spot in LaLiga standings. Each team is yet to play 11 games this season.

LaLiga players with coronavirus

Several LaLiga players tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks. Five people, including players and staff of Espanyol, tested positive for coronavirus. Five Valencia players including the likes of Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangal tested positive for the virus last week.

Also Read | LaLiga's plan to test all players for coronavirus "irresponsible": Spanish FA President