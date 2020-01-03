LaLiga Matchday 19 Preview: Barcelona Take On Espanyol; Getafe Host Real Madrid

LaLiga has entered Matchday 19 and things look to be heating up at the top of the table. LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in the running to lift top honours in the Spanish top-flight this season. Here is a preview of the top matches from LaLiga Matchday 19 along with the fixtures list for all games from the weekend.

LaLiga table ahead of Matchday 19

A reminder of how #LaLigaSantander looks going into 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣...



...with 20 games left to play! 🔥🏁 pic.twitter.com/lDxkRiscun — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 2, 2020

Getafe vs Real Madrid

Getafe continue to push for a spot in European competition next season as they find themselves at the sixth spot in the LaLiga table with 30 points. Getafe will host Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid, who trail league-leaders Barcelona by two points. Will we see a major upset at the Alfonso Perez Stadium or will Real Madrid return with all three points on Saturday?

Sevilla vs Athletic Club

Sevilla are third in the LaLiga table and take on Athletic Club who played out a goalless draw against Real Madrid on Matchday 18. Sevilla look dangerous under Julien Lopetegui and will look to add pressure on their opponents in Madrid with a win against Athletic Club on Friday night. Can the visitors prevent a loss or will they succumb to the might of Sevilla?

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

Real Sociedad have been performing consistently in the LaLiga this season and find themselves at the fifth spot (a spot below Atletico Madrid) in the league standings with 31 points. Real Sociedad will play Villarreal on Sunday and will hope to add to their points tally. Can Real Sociedad push for a UEFA Champions League spot for next year?

RCD Espanyol vs Barcelona

The Barcelona derby will have some added spice this time as Barcelona will be desperate to bag all three points against their city rivals on Saturday night. The Blaugrana have a slender two-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table over rivals Real Madrid and they will hope to maintain that. Can Lionel Messi and co. start the new year with a bang or do we have a surprise in store for us?

LaLiga fixtures list

Real Valladolid vs Leganés (Friday 11:30 PM IST)

Sevilla vs Athletic Club (Saturday 01:30 AM IST)

Valencia vs Eibar (Saturday 05:30 PM IST)

Getafe vs Real Madrid (Saturday 08:30 PM IST)

Atlético Madrid vs Levante (Saturday 11:00 PM IST)

RCD Espanyol vs Barcelona (Sunday 01:30 AM IST)

Granada vs Real Mallorca (Sunday 04:30 PM IST)

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal (Sunday 06:30 PM IST)

Alavés vs Betis Betis (Sunday 08:30 PM IST)

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna (Monday 01:30 AM IST)

