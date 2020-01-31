LaLiga Matchday 22 Preview, Team News, Points Table, Fixtures

LaLiga has entered Matchday 22 and things have started to heat up at the top of the table. Real Madrid lead the pack with a three-point buffer as Barcelona search for a win against Levante this weekend. The highlight match will be the Madrid derby which will see Zinedine Zidane face-off against Diego Simeone at the Santiago Bernabeu. Here is the LaLiga Matchday 22 preview along with squad updates.

LaLiga fixtures kick-off timings

The Madrid Derby headlines this weekend's action in #LaLigaSantander! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Fb4NFqNpUP — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 30, 2020

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

January was a perfect month for Real Madrid - 7 games, 7 wins. Super Cup Champions and on top of the La Liga table. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/KIPsLHs7WB — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 30, 2020

Real Madrid currently lead the LaLiga points table with a three-point advantage over Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane and Co. will host city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday. They are aiming to maintain their lead at the top. Eden Hazard has returned to full training and is in contention to feature in the Madrid derby. Can Real Madrid hold on to the top spot or will Atletico Madrid cause an upset at the Bernabeu?

Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Straight to work with his new teammates.

Day 1 ✅#AmuntValencia 🖤 #BenvingutFlorenzi pic.twitter.com/5dNaEKa2Dq — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 30, 2020

Valencia, who defeated Barcelona in their last LaLiga match with great ease, will take on Celta Vigo. With a win, they'll hope to secure (or at least move towards securing) a spot in the European competition next season. Barcelona-linked Rodrigo has remained at Valencia for now with Alessandro Florenzi coming in from AS Roma.

Athletic Club vs Getafe

Getafe have been the surprise package in LaLiga this season and continue to churn out results in the Spanish top-flight. They are currently fourth in the LaLiga points table and will take on Athletic Club on Matchday 22 in Spain. Can Getafe pull off a win and push for a spot in the UEFA Champions League next year?

Barcelona vs Levante

HIGHLIGHTS 5/5 | And finally, in MINUTE 89, it was time for #Messi to be, well, #Messi. The goat added an emphatic exclamation point (❗️) with this strike to round out the scoring as Barça cruised to a 5-0 win at Camp Nou ... GOOOOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3vCSHsQs9r — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2020

Barcelona lost their spot at the top as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Valencia away from home in their last LaLiga encounter. However, they bounced back from that performance with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Leganes in their Copa del Rey tie. Lionel Messi and Co. will be eager to get back to winning ways in the LaLiga with a comfortable win over Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday.