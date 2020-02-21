LaLiga Matchday 25 Preview, Fixtures And Standings: Battle For European Spots Intensifies

Footballing action resumes with Matchday 25 in LaLiga, Spain’s first division on Friday. Table-toppers Real Madrid travel to Levante, while arch-rivals Barcelona will host Eibar at home. Third-place Getafe host Sevilla, while Atletico Madrid will face off against Villareal at home. Here, let’s take a look at what to expect from LaLiga fixtures on Matchday 25 and how things stack up and the top and bottom of the LaLiga standings.

LaLiga Fixtures

Big matchday in store... 🔥



The action starts tonight with #RealBetisRCDMallorca at the Benito Villamarin! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/tFPyZQ6zZO — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 21, 2020

Real Madrid are top of the LaLiga but the Los Blancos would know that a single-point lead is going to be a lot stressful when the business end of the season arrives. The Levante trip comes ahead of Real Madrid’s highly-anticipated Champions League clash against Manchester City and Zinedine Zidane might shuffle his pack just enough not to cause Levante to get something from the game. It’s still early days for Quique Setien as Barcelona boss, but the former Betis manager like Zidane has a Champions League clash looming and might rest key players for their clash against Eibar at Camp Nou.

LaLiga fixtures: Atletico face Villareal, Getafe take on Sevilla as fight for Champions League places intensifies

Atletico Madrid, who surprised Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, will hope to repeat that inspiring performance against Villareal, who themselves are in the running for a spot in the competition. Atletico Madrid are 4th in the LaLiga standings with 40 points, while Villareal are 6th, just two points shy off Atletico. Getafe, who have stunned the league with their impressive performances this season, would hope to continue their rich vein of form until the end of the season and qualify for the Champions League.

However, the third-placed side would face off against 5th placed Sevilla, who would like to leap over Getafe in the LaLiga standings with a win. Valencia and Real Sociedad, both outside contenders for a European spot, face off against each other in what promises to be one of the most promising LaLiga fixtures of matchday 25.

LaLiga Fixtures: Espanyol, Celta Vigo, Leganes battle for survival

Espanyol, who qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, find themselves at the bottom of the LaLiga table and would look to get as many points as they can against Leganes, as they fight to stay in LaLiga. Relegation-threatened Celta Vigo, who are out of the bottom three just on goal difference, host Leganes, who are second from bottom in the LaLiga standings and would hope to clinch a three-points band move further away from the LaLiga bottom 3.

