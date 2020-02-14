Valencia Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News And LaLiga Standings

Valencia will take on Atletico Madrid in their Matchday 24 clash of LaLiga 2019-20. Diego Simeone's side have not been able to find their top game this season. They have constantly dropped points on many occasions. Atletico Madrid have won just twice in their last five LaLiga clashes. Therefore, they are hanging on the fourth spot of the table with 39 points.
As for Valencia, they are placed on the seventh spot of the points table with 37 points in 23 games. Both the sides will look to secure a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.
Valencia Predicted XI
Jaume – Costa, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Wass – Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Ferran – Guedes, Maxi Gomez (4-4-2)
Atletico Madrid Predicted XI
Oblak – Lodi, Felipe, Savic, Arias – Saul, Thomas, Llorente, Koke – Vitolo, Correa (4-4-2)
Diego Simeone's pre-match presser
[📡🎥] #ATMFLASH— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 13, 2020
🎙 @Simeone speaks ahead of tomorrow's big clash! ⤵
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⚽ #ValenciaAtleti pic.twitter.com/V4NhBflnwv
Albert Celades' pre-match presser
🎙️ Albert Celades— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) February 13, 2020
“Es importante la ayuda de la afición, en #Mestalla nos sentimos fuertes” 💪🏻
➡️ https://t.co/5FlcRwCc6k#ValenciaAtleti 🦇♦️ pic.twitter.com/X6rO6VQ51Y
Valencia full squad
🦇 CONVOCATORIA @valenciacf @LaLiga en #Mestalla 🏟️— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) February 13, 2020
#ValenciaAtleti ◼️♦️ pic.twitter.com/XRrJMAzikt
Atletico Madrid full squad
[📋] Discover our squad list for #ValenciaAtleti! 👇— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 13, 2020
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/lIpU3blkd6
