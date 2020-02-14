Valencia Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News And LaLiga Standings

Valencia will take on Atletico Madrid in their Matchday 24 clash of LaLiga 2019-20. Diego Simeone's side have not been able to find their top game this season. They have constantly dropped points on many occasions. Atletico Madrid have won just twice in their last five LaLiga clashes. Therefore, they are hanging on the fourth spot of the table with 39 points.

As for Valencia, they are placed on the seventh spot of the points table with 37 points in 23 games. Both the sides will look to secure a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

Also Read | Real Madrid Target Says Chelsea Is The Right Club For Ajax Teammate Hakim Ziyech

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

Competition: LaLiga 2019-20 Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 2020 (Saturday, February 15, 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Mestalla Stadium Where to Watch: Facebook Live

Also Read | Pjanic Is As Soft As Mozzarella: Former Juventus President Slams Player And Sarri

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI

Jaume – Costa, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Wass – Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Ferran – Guedes, Maxi Gomez (4-4-2)

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Oblak – Lodi, Felipe, Savic, Arias – Saul, Thomas, Llorente, Koke – Vitolo, Correa (4-4-2)

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Managers have their say

Diego Simeone's pre-match presser

Also Read | Karim Benzema And Antoine Griezmann's Release Clause Is Higher Than That Of Messi And Bale

Albert Celades' pre-match presser

Valencia full squad

Atletico Madrid full squad

Also Read | Iker Casillas To Run For Spanish FA Presidency According To A Spanish Radio Network