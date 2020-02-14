The Debate
Valencia Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News And LaLiga Standings

Football News

LaLiga 2019-20: Atletico Madrid have won just twice in their last five LaLiga clashes. They are hanging on the fourth spot of the table with 39 points.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Valencia

Valencia will take on Atletico Madrid in their Matchday 24 clash of LaLiga 2019-20. Diego Simeone's side have not been able to find their top game this season. They have constantly dropped points on many occasions. Atletico Madrid have won just twice in their last five LaLiga clashes. Therefore, they are hanging on the fourth spot of the table with 39 points.

As for Valencia, they are placed on the seventh spot of the points table with 37 points in 23 games. Both the sides will look to secure a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

  1. Competition: LaLiga 2019-20
  2. Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 2020 (Saturday, February 15, 1:30 AM IST)
  3. Venue: Mestalla Stadium
  4. Where to Watch: Facebook Live

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI

Jaume – Costa, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Wass – Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Ferran – Guedes, Maxi Gomez (4-4-2)

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Oblak – Lodi, Felipe, Savic, Arias – Saul, Thomas, Llorente, Koke – Vitolo, Correa (4-4-2)

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Managers have their say

Diego Simeone's pre-match presser

 

Albert Celades' pre-match presser

Valencia full squad

Atletico Madrid full squad

Published:
