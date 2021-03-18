Laporta Greets Messi After Being Sworn In As New Barcelona President, Comments On Transfer

More than a week after winning the Barcelona elections, president-elect Joan Laporta took charge at the office on Wednesday. The president delivered his inaugural speech on Wednesday after beating the likes of Toni Freixa and Victor Font to get re-elected for the second time in the club's history. The president was welcomed by the first-team players with Lionel Messi in attendance, whose future at Camp Nou still hanging in the balance.

Barcelona news: Joan Laporta greets Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta went up to Lionel Messi's seat to wish him prior to his official appointment as the club president. The two warmly greeted and hugged each other, citing the fact that they already enjoy a close and cordial relationship right from his earlier presidential stint.

The new Barcelona president went on to speak on some of the key matters that have emerged controversial over the previous few years. Success in halting the Lionel Messi transfer away next summer remains one of the key challenges for Laporta. Messi sees off his contract at the end of the current season and is yet to commit his future either with Barcelona or elsewhere.

Barcelona transfer news: Laporta insists on halting Lionel Messi transfer

And Laporta decided to make the most of the opportunity to convince the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to pen down a new deal. Speaking on the Barcelona transfer news when it comes to Messi, the Barcelona president said, "I'll make the most of this moment and try to convince Leo to stay. These are the things that have to be done. I'll do everything I can. But anyway, he knows that. Whatever he does will be okay. But we will try to get him to stay because he's the best player in history."

âI love you, and Barça also loves you.âž

— Joan Laporta's message to Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/PZUOhgt5c9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021

The president went on to extend an apology to the Argentine international for speaking about his contractual situation out in the open. But he insisted he did it for the fact that he loves him a lot. Laporta went on to assert that Barcelona loves Messi and it would have been difficult for the club legend to walk away if the Camp Nou were full of fans.

Barcelona news: Laporta reposes trust in Ronald Koeman

âRonald, you know that you have all my confidence.âž

— Joan Laporta pic.twitter.com/Kd2DX78To9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021

The president also spoke on the future of Ronald Koeman. The previous reports had suggested that Laporta isn't an admirer of the Dutchman and would prefer Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to lead the club from the sidelines. But he went on to inform the manager that he has complete confidence in him, thus hinting that Koeman's future at the club wasn't under the scanner at least until the next few months.

