Laporte 'doesn't care' which Madrid team he joins as Spanish CB looks for Man City exit

Aymeric Laporte has been an outcast in Manchester City's title-winning side. After securing a big-money move to City in 2018, Laporte played brilliantly in the 2019-2020 season and was the first name on the team sheet. But ever since the arrival of Ruben Dias and John Stones' brilliant run of form, Laporte has not been able to find a place in the team this season. After spending 3 seasons at the club, it looks like the defender is pushing for a move to his new country, Spain.

Reports have suggested that Laporte had expressed his desire to leave the club six months ago and the club has agreed to let him leave if the right offer comes. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Spanish international, but the deal could be tricky as Laporte's signing would cost them a lot of money and the financial situation that Barcelona are in makes it difficult for them to make such a move. But after further development in Laporte's transfer saga, it has been reported that he is eyeing Madrid to be a potential destination, and with rumours of Real Madrid joining the race to sign him it would be a big disappointment for the Blaugrana who also had their Gini Wijnaldum deal hijacked by PSG.

The player himself has been pushing for a move and has openly stated that he 'doesn't care' which Madrid side he joins but it is certain that he wants to move back to Spain. The former France international decided to make a switch and play for Spain in the international competitions and a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid would be perfect for him.

The Aymeric Laporte value in the transfer market makes him a difficult player to be bought. With many clubs still facing huge financial crisis due to the pandemic, it could be possible that the Galacticos or the Blaugrana would have to spend big money or swap a player to avail the services of Laporte.

After winning the Premier League title, Manchester City would want to make a run for the Champions League trophy which they fell short of this year. The club has started to join the missing pieces that can help them get there with Jack Grealish being at the top of their list. The Aston Villa player has been on the radar of the club for a long time and Pep Guardiola has openly expressed his admiration for Grealish.

Erling Haaland is another name that is constantly linked with City but there have been no updates on a possible move this summer. After the exit of Sergio Aguero, City would want to add someone prolific into the team and who better than Harry Kane, the England captain, who is linked with both the Manchester clubs. It will be interesting to see where the England captain ends up.

There have been many players from the City team that have been linked with a move away from the club. It has been reported that Barcelona are looking to make a move for more players from City after securing Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on a free transfer. Sterling, Mahrez and Gundogan are the players Barcelona are looking for, but it is unlikely that the Spanish side will secure these signings, considering the huge debt they are in.

