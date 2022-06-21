Largest Soccer Stadium Ever? Viral Images Depict How 1,000,000-seater Arena May Look Like

Ever wondered what it feels like watching a football match inside the stadium wherein players on the stands look appear to be small dots. Well, the thought could become a reality in future after an American artist recently unveiled the design for the world's largest stadium. The image, currently doing rounds on social media, has taken the internet by storm

US artist Paul Pfeiffer unveils design for world's largest football stadium

The image featuring the world's largest Football stadium is a prototype built by American artist Paul Pfeiffer, who displayed the colossal size required to house one million people inside the stadium. Though the image was first reported by Spanish publication Marca back in 2020, it depicts how huge a one-million-capacity stadium would look while imagining its size. Take a look at Paul Pfeiffer’s mammoth stadium model.

An experimental prototype of a stadium for 1 million fans.😮



Surely impossible in reality but an interesting concept.

St. James' Park away section on steroids vibes.😂



Football stadiums across the world ranked by size and capacity

Rungrado May Day Stadium

The multi-purpose stadium in Noth Korea is the world's largest stadium with a seating capacity of 114,000.

Camp Nou

The football stadium is the home to one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Barcelona FC. Despite having a capacity of almost 100,000 the expansion of the stadium in near future will take it's seating capacity to 10,500, keeping it as the second-largest football stadium in the world.

FNB Stadium

The stadium in South Africa were a venue for the 2010 FIFA Football World Cup match between Netherlands and Spain. The seating capacity of the FNB Stadium is 94,736. The stadium is the home ground for the South African national football team, as well as hosts the home games of the domestic football team Kaizer Chiefs.

Wembley stadium

The iconic football stadium is the home ground of the England Football team and also plays host to domestic cup matches as well. The stadium has a Seating Capacity of 90,000 and has hosted major sporting events like Euro 2020 finals and the UEFA Champions League final.

Estadio Azteca

The football stadium is the home of Mexico's national football team. The football stadium has a seating capacity of 87,525 and has witnessed many iconic football moments. One of the iconic moments is Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal against England during the 1986 World Cup.

Bukit Jalil National Stadium

The football stadium is the home of the Malaysian national football team. The football stadium can hold a crowd of up to 87,000 at one time and has previously been the host of the Commonwealth Games, and Southeast Asian Games.

Borg El-Arab Stadium

The football stadium is the home ground of the Egypt national football team. The stadium can hold a crowd of up to 86,000 and will be remembered as the ground from where Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990.