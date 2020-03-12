LASK Vs Man United Live Streaming Details And Europa League Match Preview

Manchester United will be up against underdogs LASK Linz in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday night. The Red Devils will be the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after some impressive results in the last few weeks since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. Here are the LASK vs Man United live streaming details and updates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wary of LASK threat

Ole: “This is a tough game. [LASK] play a certain style of football — they're high energy, high tempo, and they’re very good at set-pieces, too.



“It’s going to be a challenge for our boys.”#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2020

LASK vs Man United live streaming and preview

This will be the first competitive meeting between Austrian side LASK Linz and Manchester United at the European stage. Manchester United are yet to lose against Austrian opposition in Europe and will hope to preserve that record against LASK Linz on Thursday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to rotate his squad and offer time on the pitch to promising youngsters Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will not be in the matchday squad as was confirmed by Solskjaer earlier on.

LASK vs Man United live streaming details

LASK vs Man United live streaming - Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16

LASK vs Man United live streaming: - Date and Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25 PM IST

LASK vs Man United live streaming - Linzer Stadion, Austria

Where to Watch LASK vs Man United live streaming in India: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

