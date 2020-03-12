The Debate
LASK Vs Man United Live Streaming Details And Europa League Match Preview

Football News

LASK Linz host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash. Here are the LASK vs Man United live streaming details and updates.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
LASK vs Man United

Manchester United will be up against underdogs LASK Linz in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday night. The Red Devils will be the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after some impressive results in the last few weeks since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. Here are the LASK vs Man United live streaming details and updates.

Also Read | Coronavirus threatens Seattle's MLB, MLS, NHL and other sporting events: Report

Europa League live

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wary of LASK threat

Also Read | Harry Kane back running with the ball, posts training video during recovery: Watch

LASK vs Man United live streaming and preview

This will be the first competitive meeting between Austrian side LASK Linz and Manchester United at the European stage. Manchester United are yet to lose against Austrian opposition in Europe and will hope to preserve that record against LASK Linz on Thursday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to rotate his squad and offer time on the pitch to promising youngsters Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will not be in the matchday squad as was confirmed by Solskjaer earlier on. 

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp told me Dortmund won the Bundesliga because I was in the team: Shinji

Europa League live

LASK vs Man United live streaming details

LASK vs Man United live streaming - Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16
LASK vs Man United live streaming: - Date and Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25 PM IST 
LASK vs Man United live streaming -  Linzer Stadion, Austria
Where to Watch LASK vs Man United live streaming in India: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Also Read | Paul Pogba putting in the hard yards ahead of return from injury for Manchester United

Also Read | Erling Haaland's father hints at Real Madrid move in the future with this comment

