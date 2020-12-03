LASK Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Tottenham Hotspur travels to Austria as they take on LASK in their UEFA Europa League Group J fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at the Linzer stadium in Austria on December 3, Thursday. Have a look at the LASK vs Tottenham live stream, LASK vs Tottenham team news, and other details of the fixture.

LASK currently occupies the 3rd position with 3 points behind tonight's opponents. LASK has managed to win 2 games and Lose 2 matches of the 4 matches they played resulting in the Austrian team registering 6 points to their name. They have also had a good run in their domestic league as they are ranked second with 6 wins off 9 games. They are just 2 points behind Salzburg and competing well for the domestic title.

Tottenham is currently slotted 2nd in the Group J of their Europa League standings. They also boast of a better goal difference record than the first placed Antwerp. However, a loss to them on matchday 2 sees them ranked below the Austrian outfit. Jose Mourinho's Spurs currently on top of their Domestic League and will look to wrap up their qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League and focus on the Premier League.

LASK vs Tottenham team news

Dominik Thalhammer will be happy to have James Holland back who has served his suspension. However, LASK will miss the services of Petar Filipovic who picked up a hip injury last week. Gernot Trauner also remains unavailable for the game after he was sent off during their defeat to Antwerp.

LASK - Schlager; Cheberko, Wiesinger, Andrade; Ranftl, Michorl, Madsen, Renner; Gruber, Karamoko, Eggestein

During the pre-match press conference, Jose Mourinho confirmed the unavailability of Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Erik Lamela, and Toby Alderweireld. Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez are likely to pair up at the heart of the Tottenham defence, with Joe Rodon unavailable and Mourinho likely to rest Dier.

Spurs Hart; Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies; Winks, Lo Celso; Bale, Alli, Bergwijn; Lucas Moura

LASK vs Tottenham prediction

Jose Mourinho‘s Spurs just 1 point from the fixture to secure a slot for themselves in the Round of 32. Spurs are likely to walk all over LASK and register a 3-0 with players like Gareth Bale taking a run against a tentative LASK defence.

How to watch LASK vs Tottenham live

Football fans in India can watch the Europa League live broadcast of the game on the Sony Network. Fans can also catch the LASK vs Tottenham live stream on SonyLiv. Fans can also follow the official social media handles of both the clubs as well as the official social media channels of the UEFA Europa League for live scores and match updates

