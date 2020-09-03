LAT Vs ADR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

The UEFA Nations League will kick off on Thursday, September 3, with Group M teams Latvia and Andorra locking horns in the opening game. The likes of Germany and Spain will also square off later in the evening as international football resumes. Here is our LAT vs ADR Dream11 prediction, preview, LAT vs ADR Dream11 team and the probable LAT vs ADR playing 11.

LAT vs ADR live: LAT vs ADR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Daugava Stadium, Riga

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 9.30 pm IST

LAT vs ADR live: LAT vs ADR Dream11 prediction and preview

Latvia will look to begin the competition with a victory after a dismal run of form the previous term. During the previous campaign, Latvia failed to bag a single victory, while suffering two defeats. Four games ended in a draw. In the previous game against Austria that was played last November, Lativa won 1-0. Similar figures resemble the other side too, with Andorra suffering two defeats and four draws. Turkey defeated Andorra 2-0 in their previous game.

LAT vs ADR Dream11 prediction: LAT vs ADR Dream11 team, squad list

Latvia: Pavels Steinbors, Davis Oss, Roberts Ozols, Kaspars Dubra, Igors Tarasovs, Marcis Oss, Antonijs Chernomordijs, Raivis Jurkovskis, Arturs Zjuzins, Vladislavs Fyodorovs, Davis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Kriss Karklins, Vladislavs Sorokins, Elvis Stuglis, Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Savalneiks, Vladislavs Fjodorovs, Ritvars Rugins, Glebs Kluskins, Martins Kigurs, Alvis Jaunzems, Eduards Emsis, Andrejs Ciganiks

Andorra: Josep Gomes, Iker Alvarez, Ferran Pol, Moises San Nicolas, Marc Vales, Marc Rebes, Jordi Rubio, Jesus Rubio, Marc Garcia, Lax Llovera, Sergio Moreno, Marc Pujol, Alexandre Martinez, Marc Ferre, Aaron Sanchez, Emili Garcia, Marcio Vieira, Sebas Gomez, Ludovic Clemente, Louis Blanco, Marc Ferre, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Victor Bernat, Luigi San Nicolas.

LAT vs ADR Dream11 prediction: LAT vs ADR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Josep Gomes

Defenders: Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis, Jordi Rubio, Moises San Nicolas

Midfielders: Alexandre Martinez, Sergio Moreno (vc), Arturs Zjuzins

Forwards: Janis Ikaunieks (c), Roberts Uldrikis, Aaron Sanchez

LAT vs ADR live: LAT vs ADR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Latvia: Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis

Andorra: Aaron Sanchez, Sergio Moreno

LAT vs ADR match prediction

Latvia start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The LAT vs ADR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The LAT vs ADR match prediction and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Latvia Instagram