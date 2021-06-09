Latest Football Transfer News: Chelsea Compete With PSG To Sign Inter's Hakimi For €60m

The latest football transfer news sees Premier League side Chelsea enter a bidding battle against French giants Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, both Chelsea and PSG have reportedly placed a €60 million (£52m) bid for the Morocco international.

PSG are negotiating with Inter for Achraf Hakimi. Talks ongoing around €60m but Inter want €80m - Chelsea also contacted Hakimi agent in the last days, there’s still nothing agreed. 🇲🇦 #PSG #CFC @SkySport



Inter have also offered Ashley Young a new contract until June 2022. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2021

PSG transfer news: French Giants battle Chelsea for Inter Star

Inter Milan transfer news sees the reigning Serie A winners being forced to sell some of the club's biggest stars and hottest properties in the upcoming summer transfer window citing their poor financial condition. It has led to Inter Milan placing Achraf Hakimi on the transfer list in the upcoming window. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A outfit this summer with a number of clubs displaying interest in acquiring the full back's services.

Thomas Tuchel will enter the transfer window looking to bolster the Chelsea squad in the upcoming summer transfer window after winning the Champions League in his first season. The German tactician is planning a Premier League title challenge with the London outfit and is expected to sign a striker alongside a right-footed player in order to compete for the domestic title.

Chelsea transfer news sees them being linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. However, Tuchel is rumoured to have Achraf Hakimi transfer as his top priority. According to reports, the London outfit has placed a €60m bid for the Moroccan defender. They are keen to land the 22-year-old right-back and are said to look at a potential player-plus-cash deal while negotiating with Inter Milan.

The Champions League winners are willing to offer two first-team players to the Serie A champions and provide Inter Milan with a variety of offers to choose from which they seem fit. Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri are rumoured to be two first-team players that Chelsea are willing to see join Inter Milan in order to bring Achraf Hakimi to Stamford Bridge.

Paris Saint-Germain on the other hand are also reported to place a similar offer for the 22-year-old star defender. The French giants are rumoured to have bid around £51.2m for the Inter Milan player. According to a few reports, the Ligue 1 side is also willing to sell Leandro Paredes to Inter Milan in a cash-plus-player deal for Hakimi.

Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal were also interested in the Hakimi transfer. However, their inability to feature in the Champions League next season sees the Gunners rule themselves out of signing him with Chelsea and PSG favourites to rope in the 22-year-old defender.