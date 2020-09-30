LAZ Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A live

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio (LAZ) will square off against Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta (ATN) at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, September 30, with both teams looking to build on their opening day Serie A wins. Serie A live action between Lazio and Atalanta is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). Here's a look at our LAZ vs ATN Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs ATN Dream11 team and top picks ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter.

LAZ vs ATN Dream11 prediction and preview

Lazio finished last season in fourth place on the Serie A table and began the new season with a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Matchday 1. Goals from Manuel Lazzari and Ciro Immobile earned Simone Inzaghi's men a crucial opening day win at the Sardegna Arena. Lazio looked a threat with their attack and solid at the back, however, striker Vedat Muriqi is likely to miss the clash against Atalanta due to injury.

On the other hand, Atalanta earned three points on Matchday 1 with a thrilling 4-2 win over Torino. Goals from Papu Gomez, Luis Muriel, Hans Hateboer and Marten de Roon helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side get off to a flyer. Atalanta finished last season in third place in the Serie A standings and were top scorers in the league. With quality attackers from both teams, our LAZ vs ATN match prediction is a 3-2 win for Atalanta.

LAZ vs ATN Dream11 prediction: LAZ vs ATN playing 11 (Probable)

Predicted starting line-up for Lazio : Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Correa

: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Correa Predicted starting line-up for Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Palomino, Sutalo; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Gomez; Zapata

LAZ vs ATN Dream11 prediction: LAZ vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Strakoshka

Defenders: Palomino, Acerbi, Radu

Midfielders: Alberto, Gomez (VC), Freuler, Milinkovic-Savic,

Forwards: Immobile (C), Zapata, Correa

LAZ vs ATN live: LAZ vs ATN top picks

Top picks for Lazio - Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic, Correa

Top picks for Atalanta - Gomez, Zapata, Freuler

Note: The LAZ vs ATN Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAZ vs ATN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs ATN match prediction and LAZ vs ATN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Lazio, Atalanta Instagram