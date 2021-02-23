LAZ Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

Quick links:
UEFA Champions League action resumes for the reigning champions as Bayern Munich are set to lock horns against Lazio on Tuesday. The UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash is set to be played at the Stadio Olimpico on February 23 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (February 24) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LAZ vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.
A special matchday awaits in Rome 🌟#UCL #LAZFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/Nng1oNwkNj— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 23, 2021
Lazio have been pretty consistent in Serie A and look likely to end Italy's top-flight domestic campaign with a top-four finish. Currently slotted sixth, they are just 2 points away from moving up to the third position and will compete with the likes of Roma, Atalanta, and Juventus for a top-4 finish. Simone Inzaghi's men were on a winning streak with six consecutive league games before their loss to Inter Milan. However, they have managed to shrug it off and will walk into this game following a narrow 1-0 win against Sampdoria.
Bayern Munich on the other hand are in a poor run of form and have struggled to register wins after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar. Since then, the Bavarians have dropped points in two of their Bundesliga matches by playing out a 3-3 draw with their latest outing ended in a loss against Eintracht Frankfurt. With the first leg being a home game for Lazio, Hansi Flick's men will be focused on finding the back of the net and pocketing some crucial away goals before hosting the Italian outfit in the reverse fixture.
Lazio - Pepe Reina, Mateo Musacchio, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa
Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Bouna Sarr, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Choupo- Moting, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski
Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer
Defenders- Mateo Musacchio, Jerome Boateng, Francesco Acerbi, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Alberto, Kingsley Coman
Strikers- Robert Lewandowski, Ciro Immobile
Captain- Robert Lewandowski or Luis Alberto
Vice-Captain- Ciro Immobile or Kingsley Coman
Despite missing the likes of Muller and Gnabry, we expect Bayern Munich to register a narrow win and walk into the second leg with a few crucial way goals to their name.
Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Bayern Munich
Note: The above LAZ vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team and LAZ vs BAY Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.