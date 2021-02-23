LAZ Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

UEFA Champions League action resumes for the reigning champions as Bayern Munich are set to lock horns against Lazio on Tuesday. The UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash is set to be played at the Stadio Olimpico on February 23 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (February 24) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LAZ vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.

LAZ vs BAY live: LAZ vs BAY Dream11 match preview

Lazio have been pretty consistent in Serie A and look likely to end Italy's top-flight domestic campaign with a top-four finish. Currently slotted sixth, they are just 2 points away from moving up to the third position and will compete with the likes of Roma, Atalanta, and Juventus for a top-4 finish. Simone Inzaghi's men were on a winning streak with six consecutive league games before their loss to Inter Milan. However, they have managed to shrug it off and will walk into this game following a narrow 1-0 win against Sampdoria.

Bayern Munich on the other hand are in a poor run of form and have struggled to register wins after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar. Since then, the Bavarians have dropped points in two of their Bundesliga matches by playing out a 3-3 draw with their latest outing ended in a loss against Eintracht Frankfurt. With the first leg being a home game for Lazio, Hansi Flick's men will be focused on finding the back of the net and pocketing some crucial away goals before hosting the Italian outfit in the reverse fixture.

LAZ vs BAY Playing 11

Lazio - Pepe Reina, Mateo Musacchio, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Bouna Sarr, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Choupo- Moting, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

LAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer

Defenders- Mateo Musacchio, Jerome Boateng, Francesco Acerbi, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Alberto, Kingsley Coman

Strikers- Robert Lewandowski, Ciro Immobile

LAZ vs BAY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Robert Lewandowski or Luis Alberto

Vice-Captain- Ciro Immobile or Kingsley Coman

LAZ vs BAY Match Prediction

Despite missing the likes of Muller and Gnabry, we expect Bayern Munich to register a narrow win and walk into the second leg with a few crucial way goals to their name.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Bayern Munich

Note: The above LAZ vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team and LAZ vs BAY Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.