LAZ Vs BSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Lazio will host Brescia in the upcoming clash in Serie A at Stadio Olimpico. Lazio are 4th in the Serie A table with 75 points to their name. Lazio have won 23 games in the season (Draws 6, Losses 7) and picked up a thumping 5-1 in their last Serie A clash against Verona. As for Brescia, they are 19th in the Serie A standings with 24 points. Brescia have managed to win 6 games in the season with 6 draws and 24 losses, including a 1-2 loss in their last Serie A clash against Parma.

The LAZ vs BSC live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs BSC top picks and LAZ vs BSC Dream11 team.

LAZ vs BSC live: LAZ vs BSC Dream11 team

LAZ vs BSC live: LAZ vs BSC match prediction and top picks

Ciro Immobile (Captain) Manuel Lazzari (Vice-captain) Felipe Caicedo Ernesto Torregrossa Andrea Ghezzi Simon Skrabb

LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction: Full squads

LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction: Lazio (LAZ) squad

Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye

LAZ vs BSC Dream11 Prediction: Brescia (BRS) squad

Lorenzo Andrenacci, Enrico Alfonso, Jesse Joronen, Diego Abbrandini, Stefano Sabelli, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Daniele Gastaldello, Andrea Cistana, Bruno Martella, Ales Mateju, Alessandro Semprini, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Andrea Ghezzi, Emanuele Ndoj, Dimitri Bisoli, Mattia Viviani, Sandro Tonali, Daniele Dessena, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromir Zmrhal, Birkir Bjarnason, Matteo Cortesi, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Aye, Alfredo Donnarumma, Simon Skrabb, Mario Balotelli

LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction: Probable LAZ vs BSC playing 11

Lazio : Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

: Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile Brescia: Lorenzo Andrenacci(GK), Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Alessandro Semprini, Birkir Bjarnason, Alfredo Donnarumma, Daniele Dessena, Ernesto Torregrossa, Andrea Ghezzi, Simon Skrabb

LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction

Our LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction is that Lazio will win this game.

Note: The LAZ vs BSC Dream11 prediction and LAZ vs BSC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs BSC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Lazio/Instagram)