LAZ Vs CRT Dream11 Prediction, top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Match Preview

Matchday 27 of the ongoing Serie A campaign sees SS Lazio taking on Crotone in their upcoming match on Friday. The Italian domestic league is set to be played on March 12 at the Stadio Olimpico with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the LAZ vs CRT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this fixture

LAZ vs CRT live: LAZ vs CRT Dream11 match preview

Lazio will head into the match following a string of poor performance as the hosts are currently on a three-match losing streak. The Aquile outfit saw their latest outing end in a 3-1 loss to Juventus which pushed them out of the top six in Serie A. Currently slotted seventh in the league standings, Lazio have registered 13 wins while playing out 4 draws and suffering from eight losses in the ongoing season. With 43 points from 25 games, Simone Inzaghi's men will see this match against Crotone as the perfect opportunity to turn their fortunes around and bounce back on the winning ways by collecting all three points on Friday.

Following a poor run of seven consecutive losses, Crotone finally managed to pick up some points as the visitors head into the game after recording a 4-2 win against Torino in their last Serie A outing. It was their fourth league win of the season with their league record reading as four wins, three draws, and an astonishing 19 losses in the Serie A. Currently at the bottom of the barrel, the newly-promoted side six points away from safety and will have to collect maximum points as they cant to avoid being relegated at the end of this campaign.

LAZ vs CRT Playing 11

Lazio- Pepe Reina, Adam Marusic, Wesley Hoedt, Franco Acerbi, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Senad Lulic, Mohamed Fares, Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Crotone- Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Vlademir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto, Jacopo Petriccione, Salvatore Molina, Junior Messias, Pedro Pereira, Arkadiusz Reca, Simy Nwankwo, Adam Ounas

LAZ vs CRT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Pepe Reina

Defenders - Lisandro Magallan, Franco Acerbi, Vlademir Golemic, Wesley Hoedt

Midfielders - Jacopo Petriccione, Luis Alberto, Pedro Pereira, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Strikers - Ciro Immobile, Junior Messias

LAZ vs CRT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Ciro Immobile or Pedro Pereira

Vice-Captain- Junior Messias or Luis Alberto

LAZ vs CRT Match Prediction

Both the teams locked horns in November last year during the first meeting of the campaign which saw Simone Inzaghi's men register a comfortable 2-0 win against Crotone. We expect the hosts to replicate a similar scoreline and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Lazio 2-0 Crotone

Note: The above LAZ vs CRT Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs CRT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs CRT Dream11 Team and LAZ vs CRT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.