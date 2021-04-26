LAZ Vs MIL Dream11: Lazio Vs AC Milan Prediction, Team, Fantasy Football Top Picks

AC Milan (MIL) will take on Champions League-chasing Lazio (LAZ) in the final match of Gameweek 33 of the Serie A 2020/21 season. The clash will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, April 27, and will be played at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's a look at the LAZ vs MIL Dream11 team, prediction, and our match preview for the same.

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 prediction and preview

AC Milan's title challenge may have fizzled out but the Rossoneri still have a lot to fight for as they look to consolidate their place in the top four and secure a return to Champions League football. Stefano Pioli's men have hit patchy form in recent weeks and come into the clash having lost against Sassuolo last time out. However, their recent slump hasn't seen their away form plummet and will fancy their chances in Rome, having defeated Lazio in their two previous clashes.

The squad heading to the capital



I convocati per la trasferta di Roma #LazioMilan #SempreMilan @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/asV1l3LapT — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 25, 2021

Lazio meanwhile are sixth in the Serie A standings and will be desperate for the three points at home, as they look to close the gap on Napoli, Juventus and Milan. Three points on Monday night puts them only five behind Milan, with a game in hand over the Rossoneri. Lazio come into the clash after being drubbed by Napoli, in a thrilling 5-2 contest last time out. That result halted the hosts' four-game winning run and they will look to return to winning ways against Milan.

LAZ vs MIL injury and availability news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Theo Hernandez are back in contention for AC Milan, while Ismael Bennacer's availability is also subject to a late fitness test. The returns could see the end of Diogo Dalot and Rafael Leao's run in the team, along with those of Soualiho Meite. Lazio will be without South American pair Gonzalo Escalante and Luiz Felipe. Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto picked up knocks vs Napoli but should feature on Monday night.

LAZ vs MIL predicted playing XIs

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile

Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao.

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Reina

Defenders: Hernandez, Calabria, Acerbi

Midfielders: Kessie, Calhanoglu, Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic

Forwards: Leao, Rebic, Immobile

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 team: Best captain and vice-captain choices

AC Milan: Rebic, Calhanoglu, Leao

Lazio: Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 prediction

AC Milan are favourites away from home and we predict the Rossoneri to clinch a close 2-1 win on Monday night.

Note: The above LAZ vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs MIL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs MIL Dream11 team and LAZ vs MIL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Lazio, Milan Twitter)