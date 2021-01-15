LAZ Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Match Preview

Matchday 18 of 2020/21 Serie A sees Lazio take on AS Roma on Friday. The Derby della Capitale will be played at Stadio Olimpico on January 15 with kick-off at 1:15 AM (Friday, January 16) according to IST. Let's have a look at LAZ vs ROM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks of this Serie A encounter.

🏆 Serie A Matchday 18

🆚 SS Lazio

🏟 Stadio Olimpico

🗓️ Friday, January 15th

⏰20:45

#️⃣ #ASRoma DAJE!#LazioRoma 🟥🟧🟨 pic.twitter.com/QhjA1Twfgy — Borja Mayoral (@Mayoral_Borja) January 15, 2021

Lazio have failed to make a solid impression since the start of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign as the hosts are currently slotted 8th in the Serie A table. Simone Inzaghi's men have registered 28 points from 17 league games with eight wins, four draws, and five losses against their name. The Biancocelesti walk into the match following a 3-match unbeaten run and will be looking to make it three straight wins after registering 2 consecutive victories against Fiorentina and Parma.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are flying high in Italy's top-flight football as they are currently slotted in the top three of the Serie A standings. Paulo Fonseca's men have won 10 games, drawn 4 and lost 3 from 17 matches, and gained 34 points for themselves. Slotted just 3 points away from second-placed Inter Milan, the visitors will be looking to move close to the Nerazzurri who they played in their last Serie A outing which ended in a 2-2 draw.

LAZ vs ROM Playing 11

Lazio - Pepe Reina, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari, Stefan Radu, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Caicedo, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile

Roma - Pau Lopez, Chris Smalling, Rick Karsdorp, Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Jordan Veretout, Gonzalo Villar, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

LAZ vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Pau Lopez

Defenders - Stefan Radu, Chris Smalling, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi

Midfielders - Leonardo Spinazzola, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Luis Alberto

Strikers - Edin Dzeko, Ciro Immobile

LAZ vs ROM Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain - Ciro Immobile or Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain - Leonardo Spinazzola or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

LAZ vs ROM Match Prediction

AS Roma hold the advantage, walking into the match following a fantastic run and great team form in their Serie A campaign this season. Lazio on the other hand are yet to fulfill their potential and are far away from their best this season. But a win in the derby will surely put the hosts back on the right track. We predict a tight game with the Giallorossi starting as favorites. However, Lazio will give them a run for their money in this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 0-2 AS Roma

Note: The above LAZ vs ROM Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs ROM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs ROM Dream11 team and LAZ vs ROM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.