LAZ Vs TOR Dream11: Lazio Vs Torino Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Heavyweights Lazio (LAZ) will take on relegation battlers Torino (TOR) in what is their penultimate game of the Serie A 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Stadio Olimpico and will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday, May 19. With just hours left for kick-off, here's at the LAZ vs TOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our preview for the game.

LAZ vs TOR preview

Lazio are destined to finish sixth in the Serie A this season, with the final round of results having no barring on their league position. The Aquile suffered a devastating loss at the hands of AS Roma last time out as Lazio continue to limp towards the end of the season. Nonetheless, the hosts have been brilliant at home this term, having won their last 12 games at the Stadio Olimpico. Torino meanwhile are three points off relegation places with a game in hand and will hope to pick up points on their trip to Rome to avoid a final day clash with Benevento that would decide their future in the division. Following their impressive win over Roma, the visitors have registered only one win in six games and will have their backs against the wall against Lazio.

LAZ vs TOR injury and availability news

Lazio will be without the services of Francisco Acerbi who remains ruled out. Serge Milinkovic-Savic should be able to feature in the clash with a protective mask, while Joaquin Correa and Felipe Caicedo continue to remain doubts for the game. As for Torino, Karol Linetty returns from suspension, while Nicola Murru and Armando Izzo are doubts for the game.

LAZ vs TOR Predicted playing XIs

Lazio: Reina; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Fares; Muriqi, Immobile

LAZ vs TOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Reina

Defenders: Marusic, Radu, Lyanco

Midfielders: Linetty, Mandragora, Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic

Strikers: Immobile, Belotti, Correa

LAZ vs TOR Dream11 Team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Lazio: Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic, Correa

LAZ vs TOR Dream11 prediction

We predict that Lazio will register a thumping 4-0 win at home against Torino on Tuesday night.

Note: The above LAZ vs TOR Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs TOR match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs TOR Dream11 team and LAZ vs TOR Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Lazio, Torino Twitter)