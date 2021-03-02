LAZ Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Preview

Matchday 25 of the ongoing Serie A campaign has Lazio taking on Torino in their 25th match of the domestic league season on Tuesday, The match is set to be played at Stadio Olimpico on March 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the LAZ vs TOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this Serie A encounter.

LAZ vs TOR live: LAZ vs TOR Dream11 match preview

Seventh-ranked Lazio suffered from three defeats in their last five outings with two back-to-back losses against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Bologna in their previous Serie A outing. Sitting with 43 points against their name from 24 games, The Biancocelesti have recorded 13 wins, seven losses, and played out four draws this season. Simone Inzaghi's men will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and bounce back with a strong performance in Serie A on Tuesday.

Lazio on the other hand have done well in recent outings and are brimming with confidence as they walk into the game after registering a narrow 1-0 away win against Cagliari. Currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, Torino managed to play out five straight draws before the Cagliari win which saw them jump out of the relegation zone and occupy the 17th position on the league table. However, things don't look good for manager Davide Nicola as the club saw ten first-team players test positive COVID-19 last week. Torino, who could be without the majority of the first-team squad, will have to rely on their Primavera squad to fill in and play Lazio on Tuesday which could be a tough ask for the youngsters on such short notice.

LAZ vs TOR Dream11 Team: LAZ vs TOR Playing 11

Goalkeeper- P. Reina

Defenders- G.Bremer, W. Hoedt, Lyanco, F. Acerbi

Midfielders- L. Alberto, S. Lukic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, T. Rincon

Strikers- S. Zaza, C. Immobile

LAZ vs TOR Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Immobile or S. Lukic

Vice-Captain- S. Zaza or L. Alberto

LAZ vs TOR Match Prediction

The Tuesday night encounter is the perfect opportunity for Lazio as they take on a depleted Torino side and will see the opportunity to get back on the right track. Inzaghi's men are expected to register a routine victory and stamp their authority against a weakened Torino side which will be with the majority of its first-team regulars due to the pandemic.

Prediction- Lazio 3-0 Torino

Note: The above LAZ vs TOR Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs TOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs TOR Dream11 Team and LAZ vs TOR Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.