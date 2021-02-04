Lazio Sign Romano Floriani, Italian Fascist Leader Benito Mussolini's Great Grandson

Just like another European club pursuing its transfer interests in the winter window, Serie A giants Lazio went about their usual business with the signing of Romano Floriani Mussolini. But his transfer has turned out to be an unusual plot with the player turning out to be the great-grandson of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

Also Read | Serie A side Lazio announce partnership with KONAMI in eFootball PES 2021

Is Romano Floriani related to Benito Mussolini?

Romano Floriani has been called up for Lazio's under-23 team over the past two fixtures. The 18-year-old plays as right back and was included in the Under-23 squad for the clash against Juventus. Lazio conceded a 2-0 defeat in that clash. Besides, he has also played for the Under-18 team under the charge and management of former Lazio striker Tommaso Rocchi.

Romano Floriani Mussolini is the son of Benito Mussolini's granddaughter, Alessandra. She happens to be an Italian politician and a former member of the European parliament. Besides, she has also enjoyed a decent stint as a television personality, more so as a model and actress.

Also Read | Lazio penalty vs Dortmund branded by fans as one of the worst decisions in UCL history

Romano Floriani Lazio: Player hopeful of debut in near future

Romano Floriani Mussolini has decided to use both of the surnames, something which is allowed according to the laws in Italy. And he is least bothered about his relationship with the Italian fascist leader. Speaking to Italian daily lI Messaggero, he asserted he has been signed by Lazio for his performances on the field and not because of 'Mussolini' in his name.

He expects to make his debut in the Primavera someday. Interestingly, a minor section of Lazio fans belongs to the extreme rightist group, who believe in the efficacy of fascism. Several banners expressing patronage to fascism has been unfurled at Stadio Olimpico's Curva Nord over the years, including one banner reading, "Rome is fascist."

Also Read | Luis Suarez should've joined Juventus and NOT Atletico, says Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Lazio players favouring fascism in the past

Lazio have an isolated past with players also favouring fascist ideology over the current Italian republic. In 2005, Lazio legend Paolo Di Canio racked up controversy after he gave a fascist salute to the Lazio fans following the team's win in the derby against Roma. He showed no signs of remorse following a ban, claiming "I am a fascist, not a racist."

Also Read | Juventus legend Buffon facing ban for ‘blasphemy’ during win over Parma in December

Image courtesy: Lazio Instagram