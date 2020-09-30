Lazio Vs Atalanta Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio will face a stern challenge in the form of Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta during their Serie A Matchday 2 clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, September 30. Lazio vs Atalanta is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). Here's a look at the Lazio vs Atalanta team news, Lazio vs Atalanta live stream details and our Lazio vs Atalanta prediction for the clash.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho And Frank Lampard Involved In Heated Touchline Row During Carabao Cup Clash

Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and match preview

Lazio began their Serie A campaign with a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Matchday 1. Ciro Immobile and Manuel Lazzari got on the scoresheet to earn Simone Inzaghi's men a vital three points. Last season, Lazio finished in fourth place on the Serie A table and Le Aquile will be hopeful of competing with Juventus for the title this season.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Cavani, Jovic On Ole's Radar As MUFC Begin Hunt For Striker

Meanwhile, Atalanta also got off to a flyer in their Serie A opener against Torino. The thrilling game ended 4-2 as Gian Piero Gasperini's men came from behind to get their first win of the new season. Last season's top scorers in Serie A showed no signs of slowing down as Papu Gomez, Luis Muriel, Hans Hateboer and Marten de Roon got the goals for the Bergamo side on Matchday 1. Although Lazio will prove to be a tough opposition to breakdown, our Lazio vs Atalanta prediction is a 3-2 win for Atalanta.

Lazio vs Atalanta team news and injuries

For Lazio, star forward Muriqi will be out of action due to a thigh injury. Inzaghi might also opt to bring Jose Luis Palomino into the starting line-up to bolster his defense. For Atalanta, goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is still sidelined while midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk is also not fit to face Lazio.

ALSO READ: Eric Dier Reveals Mourinho 'wasn't Happy' As He Ran To The Bathroom During Chelsea Game

Lazio vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Serie A live in India

Fans in the UK can watch Lazio vs Atalanta live on Premier Sports. In the USA, the Lazio vs Atalanta live telecast will air on ESPN. In India, the Lazio vs Atalanta live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). The Serie A live stream in India will also be available on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Official Bid Rejected, Dembele Set To Leave Barca?

Image Credits - Luis Alberto, Papu Gomez Instagram