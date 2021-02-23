Lazio Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Lazio will square off against defending champions Bayern Munich at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, February 23. The Champions League Round of 16 first leg game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 PM CET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 (Wednesday, February 24 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Lazio vs Bayern team news, live stream details and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Lazio vs Bayern prediction and preview for Champions League Round of 16

Lazio finished behind Dortmund in second place in their UCL Group F standings but managed to remain unbeaten with 2 wins and 4 draws in the process. Simone Inzaghi's men are currently in sixth place on the Serie A table and have managed to win 4 of their previous 5 league games. Moreover, Lazio have only lost one of their six UCL matches against German opposition (W2 D3) and remain unbeaten at home. With such impressive performances, Inzaghi's men will be full of confidence heading in their game against a Bayern team affected by missing players.

Meanwhile, Bayern topped Group A with 5 wins and a draw in the process. Despite dropping points in their previous two Bundesliga games, Bayern are still a formidable side as they still lead the league table by 2 points. Bayern are also unbeaten in their last 5 games against Italian opposition (W3 D2), therefore making this a mouthwatering encounter. However, because Bayern are missing crucial players, we expect Lazio to edge past Bayern 2-1 in the first leg of the UCL.

UEFA Champions League: Lazio vs Bayern team news

Bayern's title defence seems to have gotten much more difficult as several crucial players are out due to coronavirus infections and injuries. Serge Gnabry, Tanguy Nianzou, Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso are all set to miss this clash due to injuries. Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard will also be missing out due to testing positive for COVID-19 while Niklas Süle was excused from training on Monday as a precautionary measure.

🗣️ #Flick on #Süle: "We had a few players carrying knocks, Niklas Süle is one of them. We gave him a recovery day today and he'll travel tomorrow."#LAZFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/tlpHcpCLeB — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 22, 2021

As for Lazio, they too have some injury concerns. The Italian side is likely to be without Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Stefan Radu and Thomas Strakosha due to injury. But the positive is that Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa will feature in their starting lineup.

Where to watch Lazio vs Bayern live in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Lazio vs Bayern live stream will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

