Lazio Vs Crotone Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Match Preview

Lazio will lock horns with Crotone on matchday 27 of the ongoing Serie A season. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at Lazio vs Crotone live stream, team news, and other details of this Serie A encounter.

Lazio vs Crotone prediction and preview

Lazio will head into this fixture following a series of poor performances as they are currently on a three-match losing streak. The hosts come into this game on the back of defeats to Bayern Munich, Bologna and Juventus. As a result, Lazio lose further ground in the race for a top-four finish. Lazio currently sit in seventh place in the Serie A standings with 43 points, seven points off their city rivals Roma, who occupy the final Champions League spot. However, Simone Inzaghi's side have a fantastic opportunity to return to winning ways as they face rock-bottom Crotone.

Meanwhile, Crotone have had a miserable season so far as they have just registered 4 wins (3D 19L) all season. With seven points off safety, the newly-promoted side are in desperate need for a win if they are to avoid relegation. However, because we do not see them recovering from their terrible form, our Lazio vs Crotone prediction is Lazio 3-0 Crotone.

Lazio vs Crotone team news

Ahead of the Crotone clash, Lazio will be without Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu and Manuel Lazzari as all are sidelined due to injuries. On the other hand, Serse Cosmi's side will be without Luca Cigarini because of a muscle injury. Ahmad Benali is also set to miss out on the Lazio clash as he is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Lazio predicted starting line-up: Pepe Reina, Adam Marusic, Wesley Hoedt, Franco Acerbi, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Senad Lulic, Mohamed Fares, Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Crotone predicted starting line-up: Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Vlademir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto, Jacopo Petriccione, Salvatore Molina, Junior Messias, Pedro Pereira, Arkadiusz Reca, Simy Nwankwo, Adam Ounas

Where to watch Lazio vs Crotone live stream?

In India, fans can watch the Lazio vs Crotone game live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The Lazio vs Crotone live stream is available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Lazio vs Crotone prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.