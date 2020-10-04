Lazio Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live In India

Lazio will take on Inter Milan on Matchday 3 in Serie A this weekend. The Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream will begin at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 4. Serie A live action between these two sides will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Here are the Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream details, Lazio vs Inter Milan prediction and Lazio vs Inter Milan team news.

Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream info and preview

Inter Milan will be looking to continue their perfect start to the league season when they visit Lazio on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s men currently find themselves in third place in the Serie A standings, having won both of their encounters. They defeated Benevento 5-2 last time out. However, while Inter Milan have found goals easy to come by, they will be looking to shore up their defence, having already conceded five times this season.

Lazio on the other hand find themselves in ninth place, having taken three points from two games. Simone Inzaghi's side come into this game on the back of a heavy defeat against Atalanta, where they lost 4-1. With the international break coming up, both the clubs will be looking to go into the period on a positive note.

Lazio vs Inter Milan team news: Injury update

Lazio: The club has multiple injuries to deal with Vedat Muriqi, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Joaquin Correa and Stefan Radu all ruled out. Senad Lulic has resumed training and it remains to be seen whether the captain will make the squad.

Inter Milan: Matias Vecino is the only player who will miss the game, with all the other players available.

Lazio vs Inter Milan team news: Probable playing 11

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Caicedo

Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Caicedo Inter Milan: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Kolarov; Hakimi, Gagliardini, Barella, Brozovic, Young; Lukaku, Martinez

Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch Lazio vs Inter Milan live on Premier Sports 1. The Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream will also be available for Bet365 users in the UK. In the USA, the Lazio vs Inter Milan live telecast will be available on ESPN. In India, the Lazio vs Inter Milan live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also watch the Serie A live stream on SonyLIV.

Lazio vs Inter Milan prediction

According to our Lazio vs Inter Milan prediction, Inter Milan are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Lazio Instagram, Inter Milan Instagram