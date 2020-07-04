Lazio Vs Milan Live Stream, Team News, Schedule, Serie A Preview

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio will go up against AC Milan in their next Serie A live home game at the Stadio Olimpico in what is a crucial match for both teams. The Lazio vs Milan Serie A live match will take place on July 4, Saturday night (Sunday morning for Indian viewers). Lazio are currently second in the Serie A table while Milan are placed 7th in the league.

↳📽 #LazioMilan 1-5 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/xs1J6Lkqrn — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 3, 2020

Lazio vs Milan live stream details and match preview

Lazio will be looking to get closer to the top of the Serie A table as the club chases its first Serie A title since the 1999-2000 season. After losing to the league's highest scorers Atalanta when the Serie A fixtures resumed, Lazio look to have found their form back and they come into the game on the back of consecutive victories. AC Milan, on the other hand, will be looking to break into the top 6 in the Serie A table with a win in this game. Since the Serie A fixtures have resumed, Milan have made a strong start, winning seven out of the nine points on offer. The Lazio vs Milan Serie A live match promises to be a closely contested tie. However, Lazio will have an upper hand owing to their strong home form in the league.

Lazio vs Milan Serie A live

Game: Lazio vs Milan

Lazio vs Milan Date and time: Saturday, July 4, (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) 1:15 am IST

Saturday, July 4, (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) 1:15 am IST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Lazio vs Milan live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Lazio vs Milan Serie A live full squads

Lazio: Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye

AC Milan: Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo

Lazio vs Milan team news

Lazio predicted XI

Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Anderson, Jony; Alberto; Correa

AC Milan predicted XI

Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Paqueta, Calhanoglu; Rebic

Image Courtesy: instagram/acmilan, instagram/official_sslazio