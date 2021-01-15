Lazio Vs Roma Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Lazio lock horns with AS Roma in the Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday, January 15. The Serie A clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Saturday, January 16 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Lazio vs Roma team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch Derby della Capitale.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Barcelona Fined By Spanish FA For Diego Maradona Tribute During Osasuna Game

Lazio vs Roma preview

Lazio are currently eighth in the Serie A standings, with 28 points from 17 games. Simone Inzaghi's side earned a 2-0 win over Parma on Sunday as they continue to play catch-up with the other top-four contenders following a shaky start to their season. Lazio are still unbeaten in the New Year and will be hoping to make it three league wins in a row when they welcome their eternal rivals on Friday night.

On the other hand, Roma are third in the Serie A standings, with 34 points from 17 games. Paulo Fonseca's side moved six points behind league leaders AC Milan following their 2-2 draw against second-placed Inter Milan at the weekend. Roma will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday night, in what promises to be a thrilling affair between the two local rivals.

ALSO READ: Didier Drogba’s 10-year Marriage 'over' After Chelsea Great Spotted With Another Woman

Lazio vs Roma team news, injuries and suspensions

For Lazio, club captain Senad Lulic is nearing a full recovery but is not yet fit to start. Wing-back Mohamed Fares is also ruled out with a calf injury. Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is also out due to a thigh injury which means Pepe Reina will deputise in goal.

For Roma, Pedro is unlikely to feature due to his muscle injury. Veteran goalkeeper Antonio Mirante remains out injured and Pau Lopez is likely to fill in between the posts. Edin Dzeko is expected to lead the line in attack for Roma.

ALSO READ: James Rodriguez Left Real Madrid On A Free Transfer, Reveals Everton Sporting Director

Lazio vs Roma prediction

Given that Roma have a better defensive record in Serie A this season, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Paulo Fonseca's side.

ALSO READ: Zidane Suffers Setback In Spanish Super Cup For First Time Including His Playing Career

Serie A live: How to watch Lazio vs Roma live in India?

In India, the Lazio vs Roma live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Wednesday, January 16 at 1:15 AM IST). The Lazio vs Roma live stream will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Image Credits - Lazio, Roma Instagram