Lazio Vs Torino Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Champions League-chasing SS Lazio will take on Torino on Matchday 25 of 38 in the Serie A on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico and will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on March 2. Here's a look at where to watch Lazio vs Torino live stream, team news, and our predictions for the same.

Lazio vs Torino prediction and preview

Battling relegation, Torino will travel to the Italian capital engulfed in speculation with a number of players missing out due to injuries and COVID-19. The game is still hanging in the balance due to coronavirus protocols, and should the game go ahead, Torino will find themselves with their backs against the wall, against a well functioning Lazio side. Torino ended their eight-match winless streak with a win against Cagliari last time out and will look to draw inspiration from that showing. The visitors are just two points away from the relegation zone and will look to collect as many points to steer clear of the bottom three.

Lazio, meanwhile, are seventh in the Serie A standings, having won three of their last five games. Lazio's quest for Champions League places suffered a dent after their defeat against Bologna last time out. The hosts will hope to get back to winning ways against a struggling Torino outfit, who they defeated in a pulsating 4-3 clash in November. Lazio have struggled in defence due to the multiple injuries but will still be favourites to take away all three points on Tuesday.

Lazio vs Torino team news

Torino's lengthy list of quarantining absentees includes captain Andrea Belotti, wing-back Wilfried Singo and central-defender Bremer, plus Alessandro Buongiorno, Nicola Murru, Karol Linetty, Daniele Baselli and former Cameroon captain Nicolas Nkoulou. Rolando Mandragora would be expected to continue in midfield with Simone Verdi and Federico Bonazzoli would compete to join current incumbent Simone Zaza up front. For Lazio, Stefan Radu and Luiz Felipe are out through injury, so Wesley Hoedt and Patric are set to continue in the back three. Manuel Lazzari is expected to return after suspension, while Gonzalo Escalante could replace Lucas Leiva.

Lazio vs Torino team news: Predicted XI

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Escalante, Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Correa

Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Escalante, Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Correa Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Rodriguez; Vojvoda, Lukic, Mandragora, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Zaza

Where to watch Lazio vs Torino live stream?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2. The Lazio vs Torino live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Lazio Instagram)