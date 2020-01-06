LCE Vs UDI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Lecce host Udinese for their Matchday 18 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Lecce are currently on the 16th spot of the points table with just 3 wins in 17 games (Draws 6, Losses 8). Lecce have a total of 15 points to their name. The hosts have just won a single game in their last five clashes (Draws 2, Losses 2). Lecce have found the net 22 times this season and conceded 35 goals. They have a goal difference of (-13).

As for Udinese, they are on the 14th spot of the points table with 5 wins in 17 games (Draws 3, Losses 9). Udinese have just won a single game in their last 5 Serie A 2019-20 games. They have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season with a goal difference of (-15). The match is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:30 PM IST at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Here's the LCE vs UDI Dream11 prediction.

LCE vs UDI Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

Gabriel (LCE) (Points: 0)

Defenders

L Rossettini (LCE) (Points: 4)

J Larsen (UDI) (Points: 0)

A Rispoli (LCE) (Points: 4)

B Nuytinck (UDI) (Points: 0)

Midfielders

M Mancosu (LCE) (Points: 3)

R Paul (UDI) (Points: 0)

J Petriccione (LCE) (Points: 6)

Forwards

G Lapadula (LCE) (Points: 1.5)

K Lasagna (UDI) (Points: 0)

F Falco (LCE) (Points: 8.5)

LCE vs UDI Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

Lecce:

Gabriel, Mauro Vigorito, Marco Bleve, Davide Riccardi, Fabio Lucioni, Luca Rossettini, Luka Dumancic, Biagio Meccariello, Antonino Gallo, Andrea Rispoli, Zan Majer, Cristian Dell'Orco, Jacopo Petriccione, Romario Benzar, Marco Mancosu, Filippo Falco, Yevhen Shakhov, Andrea Tabanelli, Marco Calderoni, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Giannelli Imbula, Brayan Vera, Gianluca Lapadula, Diego Farias, Andrea La Mantia, Edgaras Dubickas, Khouma Babacar, Simone Lo Faso.

Udinese:

Juan Musso, Samuele Perisan, Nícolas Andrade, Samir, Nicholas Opoku, William Troost-Ekong, Bram Nuytinck, Hidde ter Avest, Rodrigo Becão, Sebastian De Maio, Seko Fofana, Mato Jajalo, Rodrigo De Paul, Wallace, Ken Sema, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rolando Mandragora, Jan Kubala, Marco Ballarini, Antonin Barak, Felipe Viseu, Evandro, Francisco Sierralta, Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestoroski, Lukasz Teodorczyk.

