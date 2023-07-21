Le Havre Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Pre-season Friendly In India, UK And USA

Quick links:
Le Havre vs PSG live streaming
Paris Saint-Germain will kickstart their pre-season with a clash against Le Havre AC at Campus PSG, their training centre. PSG were narrowly crowned the Ligue 1 champion as Lens finished in the second position, just one point behind them. The departure of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi paved the way for a number of arrivals this summer. Luis Enrique, who replaced Christophe Galtier at the helm will have a hands-on experience for the first time as a PSG manager.
Le Havre claimed the Ligue 2 title last season and will be testing their mettle in the top flight for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Having won the Ligue 1 title a record 11 times PSG would eye a maiden Champions League title and Enrique's experience will come in handy for them.
The preseason friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will take place at Campus PSG, their training centre
The preseason friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will begin at 8:30 PM IST
Unfortunately, the pre-season friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will not be televised in India
The preseason-friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will be available on PSG TV Premium. Interested people need to have a subscription required to watch the match live. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST
