Le Havre Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Pre-season Friendly In India, UK And USA

Paris Saint-Germain will kickstart their pre-season with a clash against Le Havre AC at Campus PSG, their training centre. PSG were narrowly crowned the Ligue 1 champion as Lens finished in the second position, just one point behind them. The departure of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi paved the way for a number of arrivals this summer. Luis Enrique, who replaced Christophe Galtier at the helm will have a hands-on experience for the first time as a PSG manager.

3 things you need to know

PSG are on a five-match winning run against Le Havre

PSG finished their Ligue 1 journey on a losing note to Clermont Foot

Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead the team this season too

Le Havre claimed the Ligue 2 title last season and will be testing their mettle in the top flight for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Having won the Ligue 1 title a record 11 times PSG would eye a maiden Champions League title and Enrique's experience will come in handy for them.

Where is the PSG vs Le Havre preseason friendly match taking place?

The preseason friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will take place at Campus PSG, their training centre

When will the PSG vs Le Havre preseason friendly match begin?

The preseason friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will begin at 8:30 PM IST

How to watch PSG vs Le Havre preseason friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, the pre-season friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will not be televised in India

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Le Havre preseason friendly match in India?

The preseason-friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will be available on PSG TV Premium. Interested people need to have a subscription required to watch the match live. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Le Havre preseason friendly match in the UK?

The preseason-friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will be available on PSG TV Premium. Interested people need to have a subscription required to watch the match live. The match will kick off at 4 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Le Havre preseason friendly match in the USA?

The preseason-friendly match between PSG and Le Havre will be available on PSG TV Premium. Interested people need to have a subscription required to watch the match live. The match will kick off at 11 AM EST.