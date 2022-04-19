Leaked Audio Reveals 'illegal' Super Cup Deal Involving Gerard Pique & Spanish Federation

Barcelona center-back Gerard Piqué has landed himself in hot waters with reports emerging about him negotiating a 24 million euros ($25.9 million) commission to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Spanish news outlet El Confidencial has reported that Gerard Pique's Kosmos group would be paid 4 million euros per tournament by Saudi organisers after negotiating a six-year agreement. The Spanish defender, however, has said that he has nothing to hide.

Gerard Pique corruption: Spanish Football federation involved in illegal deal

As per the report, the Spanish Football federation changed the format of the Super Cup in 2020, creating a “Final Four” and moving the competition to Saudi Arabia as a part of a deal that was reportedly worth 40 million euros per tournament for the federation.

EXCLUSIVA | Piqué y Rubiales usaron a Messi para encajar la Supercopa en enero: "Tenemos a Leo detrás" #SupercopaFileshttps://t.co/TZssJse74g — El Confidencial (@elconfidencial) April 19, 2022

According to a tweet by El Confidencial on September 15, 2019, Rubiales sent an audio to Gerard Pique in which he said, "Geri, congratulations. It's already past 12 o'clock and therefore the agreement with Saudi Arabia is already firm".

In the leaked audio, Gerrard Piqué can be heard saying that the money would be divided between the clubs, and the federation would keep about six million euros.

El 15 de septiembre de 2019, Rubiales envió un audio a Piqué en un tono propio de dos socios que comparten intereses económicos. "Geri, enhorabuena. Ya son más de las 12 y por lo tanto ya es firme el acuerdo con Arabia Saudí" #SupercopaFileshttps://t.co/fC8aW4G4Ge pic.twitter.com/FB2obq2qCq — El Confidencial (@elconfidencial) April 18, 2022

The report states that the Spain Football Federation told El Confidencial there was nothing illegal in what was said in the audios or in the negotiations, and the details of the deal had already been released.

When the agreement was first announced, federation president Luis Rubiales said they would not pay any commission to Gerard Pique. The Spanish federation received a lot of criticism from human rights groups at the time for its decision to play in Saudi Arabia.

Gerard Piqué: "El Confidencial called me a week ago and told me that the audios regarding the negotations with the RFEF will come out. I told them that I don't care. I don't have to hide from anything." — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 19, 2022

Spanish Football Federation defends taking Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia

Back in January Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales insisted that the decision to take the new-look version of the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia was both good for the money it brought to Spanish soccer — reportedly some 30 million euros ($34 million) a year until 2029 — and for what he called the small steps it fostered for Saudi women.

Earlier, Rubiales while speaking to Cadena SER radio said, “We were the first ones to sign a contract that made it obligatory, if they wanted us to bring the Super Cup here, to let women into the stadiums, and they are there, and we have helped build a women’s soccer league in Saudi Arabia. On an ethical plane, we are doing a lot here to help the development of women in soccer, which is our commitment. The rest of the political questions are outside the scope of soccer."