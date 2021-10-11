"Learnt From Every Coach I Played For": Sunil Chhetri After Equalling Pele's Record

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri was on target during the Blue Tigers' recent 1-0 over Nepal. With it, the striker now has 77 international goals which equals to Brazilian legend Pele's tally.

Speaking to the PTI after India's first win at the SAFF Championship 2021 Sunil Chhetri said "I keep getting asked about my consistency, and I wish I had an answer. But the truth is, there is no blueprint. It's more about wanting to turn up every single day and give it my best, which, thankfully, I've never fallen short of."

The player went on to add that he is thankful to have played with many great talents. He added that has picked some learning from each and every coach he has trained under. "I have been extremely lucky to have played with some great footballers who don't get enough credit. I've learned something from every single coach I have played for. It's the coming together of many things big and small and I hope to keep doing it in the foreseeable future," he said.

Sunil Chhetri reveals future plans

The Indian skipper also spoke about his future, adding that he has not given his future any thought. "It might sound like a lie, but I've never given my future as a footballer any thought. Like I said, the one thing I probably do the best is wake up and turn up to train and play. I look forward to it, thoroughly enjoy it and haven't ever wanted to stop doing it. My future plan with football is literally what my next training session will look like. I am fortunate enough to have a support system around me that makes sure I don't need to think or worry about anything that isn't football. It just makes it all the more easier to love what I do."

In terms of the leaderboard among active footballers, the striker now finds himself joint third with UAE's Ali Mabkhout (77), only behind Argentina's Lionel Messi (79) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (112).

While Chhetri has indicated that he doesn't plan to hang his boots in the near future, the 36-year-olds retirement is fast approaching, and it for sure will leave a huge void in Indian football, given that barring the talismanic striker team India do not have a lot of players who are known for goalscoring.

