Lebron James & Chris Paul Call Out NBA Over Suspension Of Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver has been handed a one-year suspension alongside an additional USD 10 million fine after he was found to be involved in what the league regarded as 'workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies'. As per a report published by NBA on Tuesday, Sarver was found to have a history of using racial slurs, while also being involved in misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 18-year stint as the NBA team’s owner. The league’s report came a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate the allegations.

While Sarver admitted to the allegations and accepted the league’s decision, it also received notable reactions from the basketball superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul. Lakers star James, who is known for being an activist against racism, misogyny, and other behavior related to discrimination, called out NBA for their wrong judgement of the matter, demanding an even harsher punishment on the Phoenix Suns owner.

'Our league definitely got this wrong': Lebron James

James took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest. Our league definitely got this wrong. I don't need to explain why. Y'all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

Chris Paul reacts to Sarver's suspension

At the same time, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul also revealed his thoughts on the matter and said. “Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated,” Paul tweeted. “I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected,” he added.

NBA's report on Phoenix Suns owner

As per the report published by NBA, Sarver was found using the N-word repeatedly and purportedly on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns. It also claimed that the 60-year-old also used demeaning language toward female employees, made off-color comments and jokes about sex and anatomy. He allegedly used to yell and curse at employees in a way that can be considered to be bullying.