Leeds United Fans Pepper Sprayed In Premier League Clash Vs Everton; Check What Happened

Everton brought their four-match losing streak to end last weekend when they beat visiting Leeds United team 3-0 at Goodison park giving their new manager Frank Lampard his first win. Sheamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon found the back of the net for the Everton team as they keep themselves above the relegation zone. The win however was surrounded by controversy with Leeds United fans being pepper sprayed.

Leeds fans pepper sprayed during Premier League match

According to a report by Goal.com pepper spray was used on the visiting Leeds United supporters during the second half of the Everton vs Leeds United Premier League match. As per the report, Merseyside Police have defended the use of pepper spray and released an official statement justifying the use of pepper spray.

As per the statement by Merseyside Police, "At around 4.05 pm at the start of the second half, it was reported a steward had been headbutted by a man in the away section on the Lower Bullens stand. Officers attended and while attempting to detain the male, other members of the crowd began to throw bottles at officers and two officers were punched to the face. When police were assaulted, officers deployed PAVA spray in order to bring the situation under control for the safety of fans near to the disturbance.

The statement further read "Efforts were made immediately after to identify anyone affected by the spray and provide them with aftercare and support. The use of PAVA in this incident has been reviewed by our Professional Standards Department who are satisfied that its use was proportionate and necessary."

Everton vs Leeds United match highlights

Everton took the lead in the10thminute of the match when Donny van de Beek, making his first start on loan from Manchester United, produced a low cross, Calvert-Lewin slid in with Diego Llorente to meet it and as the ball bobbled up, Coleman was on hand to nod in from close range. After the delirium of that moment, the Goodison faithful was almost silenced in the 18th as Rodrigo’s dipping strike cracked against the bar. The toffees extended their lead in the 23rd minute when Gordon delivered a corner from the right and Keane rose to head past Meslier.

Leeds United could have had their first goal just before halftime but Rodrigo rattled the bar once again with a curling shot.

Bielsa opted to make two adjustments at the break, bringing on Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw for Raphinha and Mateusz Klich, but it was Everton again on the attack in the opening moments of the second half as Gordon’s shot looped into Meslier’s arms.

Rodrigo lashed a shot into the stand at the other end, while Lampard sent on Dele Alli for Calvert-Lewin. Soon after that change, Everton extended its advantage, Gordon ensuring that Richarlison’s fine effort from just outside the box found the bottom corner.

(With AP Inputs)

Image: Leeds United/ Twitter