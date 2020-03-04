Leeds United Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla Claims He Didn't Know The 'n Word' Existed

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to face punishment from the Championship club after racism charges. The Kiko Casilla racism case has taken a brand new turn. The Spanish goalkeeper has claimed that he did not know the N-word existed. The FA found Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla guilty of using racist slurs against former Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla racism charge: What did Kiko Casilla say?

Back in September last year, Charlton Athletic hosted Leeds United in a game at The Valley and an unfortunate incident took place during the encounter. Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla scuffled with then on-loan Charlton striker Jonathan Leko and verbally abused the 20-year-old following a corner. The allegations made were that Casilla had racially abused Leko by using the n-word.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla racism charge: What has the FA decided?

The FA were in discussion on how to go about with the racism incident. Initially, they decided to hand the Leeds United goalkeeper a 10-match ban. However, they decided to suspend the Leeds United shot-stopper for eight games.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla racism charge: Internal punishment expected

Marcelo Bielsa's side accepted that Casilla has limited command over speaking English. Leeds United's fans were also backing the player. The Whites recently acknowledged that their goalkeeper was found guilty in the Kiko Casilla racism case. Casilla will now face internal punishment from Leeds United following his eight-game ban in the Championship.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla racism charge: Player still in denial

Despite being found guilty in the Kiko Casilla racism charge, the 33-year-old has issued a statement on Twitter denying that he made any racist comments.