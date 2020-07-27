Leeds United Potential XI: Cavani Among Three Possible Signings As Bielsa Awaits PL Return

The promotion of Leeds United to the Premier League has sparked transfer rumour mills back to life, with several top players linked with the Whites ahead of the upcoming season. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani and AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been linked with a move to the Premier League to ply their trade with Leeds United. Express Sports have come up with a Leeds United potential XI ahead of a hectic transfer window.

Leeds United potential XI: Cavani to Leeds?

Leeds United have already secured the signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier with their promotion from the Championship. Marcelo Bielsa's side have also made Helder Costa's loan deal permanent. The Bielsa transfer targets list also include the likes of Ibrahimovic and Cavani. The Uruguayan international could be the marquee signing at Elland Road for next season. On the other hand, Ibrahimovic could also mark his return to the Premier League although he has more than made a mark at AC Milan since moving back to Italy.

Cavani to Leeds could well be a possibility next season. The former PSG striker was released by the Ligue 1 champions with the conclusion of the season and is now on the lookout for a new club. The striker is a free agent at the moment and might prove beneficial for Leeds, citing less financial ramifications on signing him. He could well lead the lines in the Leeds United potential XI.

Leeds United potential XI: Ibrahimovic transfer to Elland Road a possibility

I'm just warming up pic.twitter.com/7GLlrCIG4a — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 25, 2020

The Ibrahimovic transfer could also materialise this window, having emerged as one of the prominent Bielsa transfer targets. The Swede had thrived in the Premier League with Manchester United. He was the top subject of Leeds United transfer news back in January, but the 38-year-old instead decided to join Serie A giants AC Milan. However, he does not make it to the Leeds United potential XI.

Ibrahimovic transfer: Remaining players of the Leeds United potential XI

Apart from the Cavani and Ibrahimovic transfer reports, the Leeds United potential XI also includes QPR star Eberechi Eze, along with centre-back Ben White. Interestingly, Leeds have also been linked with a loan move for Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, who has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for Swansea. Meanwhile, the likes of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich make it to the Leeds United potential XI ahead of their first Premier League campaign in 16 seasons.

Image courtesy: AP