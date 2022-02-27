Leeds United Sack Manager Marcelo Bielsa Following Humiliating 4-0 EPL Loss To Spurs

Premier League club Leeds United have parted ways with their head coach Marcelo Bielsa after the team bowed down 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League 2021-22 match at the Elland Road Stadium on Saturday. The humiliating loss at their home, dropped Leeds to within two points of the EPL regulation zone, which resulted in the 66-year-old’s exit from the club. Announcing the decision to sack Marcelo, Leeds United put out an official statement on Sunday.

In the statement on the team’s official website, Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said that Marcelo’s ouster was the toughest decision he made during his time with the club. He mentioned the many achievements of the 66-year-old with the Elland Road side while adding that the club decided to let Marcelo go and bring a new coach to keep their hopes of staying in the league alive. “However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season,” said Radrizzani.

Leeds United can confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 27, 2022

Marcelo Bielsa's time with Leeds United

Taking over the team’s baton in June 2018, Marcelo transformed Leeds United’s fortune in English football. He started his tenure with the 3-1 victory over Stoke City, followed by his effort to take the team to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs two months later. Although the team failed to win the title, they picked up the Sky Bet Championship title in their second campaign with Bielsa in charge. They won the division by 16 points and were promoted to the English top-tier Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Who will replace Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United head coach?

Meanwhile, the club also informed that they will Marcelo’s successor on Monday. As per a report by express.co.uk, American manager Jesse Marsch, who spent a brief period of time managing the RB Leipzig is the leading candidate to replace Bielsa. Leeds United will be up against Leicester City in their next EPL match-up on March 5.

