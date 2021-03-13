Leeds United Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

A struggling Leeds United side takes on a Chelsea side in top form for this weekend's Premier League fixture. The game will be played at Elland Road and will kick off on Saturday, March 13 at 6:00 PM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea live stream, team news and other key details of this match.

Leeds United vs Chelsea prediction and preview

After an excellent start to their Premier League campaign, Marcelo Bielsa's men have witnessed a massive dip in form in recent games. The Whites have lost four of their previous five Premier League games (1D) and face another tough challenge against Chelsea this weekend. As a result of this poor form, Leeds United find themselves in eleventh place in the Premier League standings and a loss could result in them slipping to fourteenth place depending upon how the other results pan out.

Meanwhile, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have gone 11 games unbeaten (8W 3D) since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues will hope to extend this scintillating run when they take on Leeds United this weekend as a win could take them into third place in the Premier League standings. Considering the form of the two teams in recent weeks, our Leeds United vs Chelsea prediction is Leeds United 1-2 Chelsea.

Leeds United vs Chelsea team news

Ahead of the Chelsea clash, Marcelo Bielsa's men will be without Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch and Jamie Shackleton due to injuries. On the other hand, Chelsea will be without Tammy Abraham, who is sidelined due to ankle problems. Thomas Tuchel may also find himself without Thiago Silva who has had a recurrence in his recent thigh injury.

Some scorchers from down the years ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/E8DIM6L8C1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 12, 2021

Leeds United predicted starting line-up: Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klick, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Olivier Giroud

Where to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea live stream?

In India, the Leeds United vs Chelsea game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Leeds United vs Chelsea live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Leeds United vs Chelsea prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.