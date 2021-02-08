Leeds United Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Leeds United (LU) will go up against Crystal Palace (CRY) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Monday, February 8 at 8:00 PM local time (Tuesday, February 9 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England. Here is our Leeds United vs Crystal Palace prediction, information on how to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live in India and where to catch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live scores.

Premier League standings: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace preview

Leeds United are currently at the eleventh spot of the Premier League standings with 29 points. Raphinha and team have played twenty-one games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing ten (two draws). Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot with the same number of points, but with a win-loss record of 8-9 (five draws).

Premier League standings: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our LU vs CRY prediction is that Leeds United will come out on top in this contest.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live stream: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace team news

Leeds will enter the game without Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, Diego Llorente and Adam Forshaw as they are all injured, while Rodrigo is listed doubtful. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will not get assistance from Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, Joel Ward and Wayne Hennessey. Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins are listed doubtful, while Luka Milivojevic is suspended.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

England date and time: Monday, February 8 at 8:00 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, February 9 at 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

🆚 MATCHDAY! #LUFC take on Crystal Palace from 8pm at Elland Road! — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2021

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Villa squad

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace team news: Leeds United squad

lan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Ezgjan Alioski, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Jenkins, Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo, Patrick Bamford, Hélder Costa, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood, Niall Huggins

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace team news: Crystal Palace squad

Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Andros Townsend, Jeff Schlupp, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Nathan Ferguson, Jairo Riedewald, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha11, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi, Eberechi Eze

