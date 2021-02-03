Leeds United Vs Everton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Leeds United welcome Merseyside outfit, Everton, on Matchday 22 of the ongoing English Premier League. The PL clash is set to take place at Elland Road on Wednesday, February 3 with the match kicking off at 1:00 AM (Thursday, February 4) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Leeds United vs Everton live stream, alongside other details of this match.

🙌 MATCHDAY! #LUFC return to Elland Road as we take on Everton! pic.twitter.com/6wkczGiiIx — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 3, 2021

Four points separate both teams as Leeds, who are currently slotted 11th in the Premier League table host eighth-placed Everton. While the Merseyside team heads into the match as the higher-ranked team, Carlo Ancelotti's men head into the game following a shocking 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in their previous Premier League outing. Leeds United on the other hand will start the match brimming with confidence as Marcelo Bielsa's men defeated high flying Leicester City by a 3-1 margin last Sunday.

Leeds United vs Everton team news

Leeds forward Rodrigo suffered from a muscular injury and could be ruled out for the Everton clash. Patrick Bamford has a dead leg which could see Bielsa not risk him on Wednesday. The hosts will also remain without the services of Gaetano Berardi, Robin Koch, and Diego Llorente for this game while Raphinha's fitness remains to be assessed.

Everton on the other hand will likely see Robin Olsen between the stick as Jordan Pickford is expected to sit the match out following a rib injury. The midfield duo of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Allan remains unavailable. Fabian Delph has been named in the squad that will travel to Yorkshire. Everton's new recruit Josh King could not be registered in time for the match and will also remain sidelined for the Leeds encounter.

Where to watch Leeds United vs Everton live in India?

The English Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Leeds United vs Everton live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the Premier League social media pages for real-time updates.

Leeds United vs Everton prediction

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled for goals this season. The English international has gone without scoring in his last seven league games and will be keen to get back on the goal-scoring charts. With Leeds often leaving themselves vulnerable at the back, Everton are likely to squeeze past behind their defence. However, the Merseyside outfit will also be without their first-choice goalkeeper and possess a shaky defence which could see them concede. We predict a goal-scoring encounter with both teams likely to cancel each other out and the game ending in a draw.

Leeds United 2-2 Everton