Leeds United Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Leeds United and Leicester City face off in a late kickoff on Monday night knowing that a win will take them into the Champions League spots. The two clubs have made a solid start to the campaign and will be looking to continue their good run when they face each other on Matchday 7 of the Premier League. The Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream will take place on Monday night, November 2 (Tuesday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream information, Leeds United vs Leicester City preview and Leeds United vs Leicester City team news.

Also Read: Paul Pogba SLAMMED For 'out Of Breath' Excuse For Conceding Penalty Against Arsenal

💬 Ahead of tomorrow's clash, Marcelo gives his thoughts on the last week, Jamie Vardy and the contribution the Academy makes to his team — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 1, 2020

Leeds United vs Leicester City match preview

Leeds United have made an impressive return to the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men holding their own against clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City. Leeds find themselves 12th in the Premier League standings and have collected 10 points from six games. They come into this clash after defeating Aston Villa 3-0 in their last fixture.

Vardy ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Bamford ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗧𝘄𝗼 discussed Leeds' danger man as two in-form strikers meet tomorrow evening... — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 1, 2020

After a few hiccups in recent weeks, Leicester City have managed to turn their poor form around. Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and registered an impressive 2-1 victory over AEK Athens in the Europa League. The Foxes defeated Arsenal 1-0 in their last Premier League game and are placed eighth in the Premier League standings with 12 points from six games.

Also Read: Man United And England Legend Sir Bobby Charlton Diagnosed With Dementia, Fans Heartbroken

Leeds United vs Leicester City team news: Injury update

Leeds United: Liam Cooper is set to return after recovering from a groin issue. Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw will miss the game with injuries.

Also Read: Thomas Partey Outclasses Pogba And Fernandes With Scintillating Midfield Display

Leicester City: The club has several players out with injury as well. While Ricardo Pereira remains a long term absentee, he is joined on the treatment table by Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne. Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey are unavailable for the visitors as well.

Leeds United vs Leicester City team news: Probable playing 11

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Alioski; Costa, Klich, Dallas, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Alioski; Costa, Klich, Dallas, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford Leicester City: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Also Read: "He Deserves It" - Bielsa On Bamford's Hat-trick In Leeds' 3-0 Win Against Aston Villa

How to watch Leeds United vs Leicester City live in India?

The live telecast of the Leeds United vs Leicester City game will be available on the Star Sports Network The Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the UK, the game will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Leeds United vs Leicester City prediction

According to our Leeds United vs Leicester City prediction, the game will end in a draw.

Image Credits: Leeds United Instagram, Leicester City Instagram