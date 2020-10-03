Leeds United Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

In one of the most-highly anticipated Premier League clashes this weekend, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will face Pep Guardiola's Man City at Elland Road on Saturday, October 3. Premier League live action between Leeds United vs Man City is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST). Here's a look at the Leeds United vs Man City live stream details, Leeds United vs Man City team news and our Leeds United vs Man City prediction ahead of the encounter.

Leeds United vs Man City prediction and match preview

Leeds United head into this fixture on the back of successive league victories which came against Fulham and Sheffield United. Leeds suffered a defeat in their opening game of the Premier League against Liverpool but have bounced back to get six points on the board. However, this is surely to be one of Bielsa's most challenging games at home this season as Man City visit Elland Road.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's men suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat against Leicester City last weekend and will be eager to return to winning ways. Man City have lost just one of their last 31 Premier League meetings against promoted opposition. Our Leeds United vs Man City prediction is a 4-2 win for Man City.

Send in your video predictions for Leeds v City and you could feature as part of our We're Not Really Here live show on Saturday!



🔷 #ManCity | #WNRH — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2020

Leeds United vs Man City team news and injuries

For the hosts, Jack Harrison will be ineligible to face his parent club and could be replaced by Ezgjan Alioski. Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw and Kiko Casilla are still out injured for Leeds. It will be interesting to see whether Bielsa opts to use Rodrigo Moreno in attack for this high-magnitude game.

PEP 💬 (Dias) trained twice - yesterday and today, he has settled good. He is part of the team, we have a training session this afternoon.



Today was first day (@IlkayGuendogan) is back but he didn't train. He will train with us during the international break and we will see. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2020

For Man City, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are sidelined. Ilkay Gundogan completed his 10-day isolation period after a positive coronavirus test and could be thrown into the mix. The Cityzens signed Ruben Dias from Benfica earlier this week and the Portuguese defender is in line to make his first start for the club this weekend.

Leeds United vs Man City live stream details: How to watch Leeds United vs Man City live in India?

In India, Premier League live action between Leeds United vs Man City will telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD. The Leeds United vs Man City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Fans in the UK can watch the Leeds United vs Man City live telecast on Sky Sports.

Image Credits - Man City, Leeds United Instagram