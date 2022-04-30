Leeds United Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, US, UK?

Leeds United are all set to host Premier League title contenders Manchester City in their next match at Elland Road on Saturday night, with the game scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on April 30. With title rivals Liverpool having won earlier in the day, Pep Guardiola's side have dropped to second place in the standings and are two points behind, but with a game in hand.

Considering how the title race has been neck and neck this season, the Citizens cannot afford to drop any points when they take on Jesse Marsch's side, who themselves are fighting hard to avoid being relegated this season. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream details.

Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, April 30.

Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream details in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 30.