Leeds Utd's Raphinha Walks Length Of The Pitch On His Knees After Beating Brentford: Watch

Leeds United picked up a Brazilian football superstar Raphinha 1-2 win over Brentford on the final matchday of the Premier League 2021-22 season at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday night. The Brazilian football star Raphinha and English player Jack Harrison scored for Leeds and ensured the team survived in the tournament for another season. Following the massive win, Raphinha found himself in the headlines for his celebrations and also for his gesture of walking the entire length of the pitch on his knees with his shirt off.

After Leeds earned the victory, the Brazilian footballer spotted his partner Taia in the middle of the supporters and pushed his way past the stewards to give her a hug. He was then spotted knee walking the pitch, which is understood to be a South American ritual to repay god for any wish one requests. Raphinha’s goal against Brentford through the penalty kick at the 56th minute of the game, followed by Harrison’s goal in the injury time, made the Elland Road outfit survive in the EPL for another season, as Burnley lost 2-1 to Newcastle.

Watch Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees:

Raphinha knee crawling the full length of the pitch at FT. This is apparently a South American ritual to repay god for the wish you requested. 👏🏼 #lufc pic.twitter.com/vqusXXv44D — Leeds Everywhere 🌍 (@LeedsEverywhere) May 22, 2022

Watch Raphinha's goal against Brentford:

More details about Raphinha and Leeds United-

Raphinha’s future at Leeds might have come under concern if Leeds were to be relegated, but after their survival, the player might have a successful season. He was one of the players who celebrated in the stands with the travelling fans after the nail biting finish to the season. Leeds finished ninth in the EPL 2020-21 season under Marcelo Bielsa, before Marsch arrived in February.

“I don’t want them to chant my name, I want them to chant who we are. This is not about anyone person and it’s certainly not about me,” Marsch said as reported by AP. Leeds finished the season with nine wins, 11 draws and 18 defeats in 38 games, three points ahead of Burnley. Meanwhile, Manchester City won the Premier League title after earning a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking about Raphinha, he finished the season with a total of 11 goals and three assists to his credit in 35 games. The 25-year-old joined Leeds in October 2020, after a move from Stade Rennais. Since then, he has scored 17 goals in 67 games, alongside assisting on 12 occasions.

(Image: AP/@LeedsEverywhere/Twitter)