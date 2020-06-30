Leganes Vs Sevilla Live Streaming, Team News, Schedule, LaLiga Preview

Leganes will go up against Sevilla on Matchday 33 in their LaLiga clash this week as both teams hope to bag all three points. The Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming and game will kick off on Tuesday, June 30, with a kick-off scheduled for 11 PM IST. Here are the Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming details and Leganes vs Sevilla team news.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details, team news, LaLiga preview, LaLiga live

LaLiga live: LaLiga table

Also Read | Getafe vs Real Sociedad live streaming, team news, LaLiga live match preview, points table

Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming and match preview

Sevilla sit comfortably fourth in the LaLiga table and are in line to feature in next season's Champions League as things stand. After a disastrous spell with Real Madrid, Julien Lopetegui has resurrected his career by turning Sevilla into one of the most efficient teams in Spain this season. On the other hand, Leganes are rooted to the bottom of the LaLiga table in 19th position and are in desperate need for points if they want to avoid the drop at the end of the 2019-20 season. Leganes have just 25 points from 32 games and are nine points away from safety with Celta Vigo (34 points) placed 17th.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming, India telecast, team news, LaLiga live game info

Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming details

Fans in the UK can watch the Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming on Premier Player HD or LaLigaTV. There will be no Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming on Indian television. However, fans in India can watch the Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming on Facebook. The official LaLiga page on Facebook will broadcast the Leganes vs Sevilla live clash.

📋 Julen Lopetegui has picked a 2⃣3⃣-man travelling squad for tomorrow’s game 🆚 @CDLeganes_en. ⚪️🔴#LeganésSevillaFC #WeareSevilla — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 29, 2020

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez sparks fresh engagement rumors with Ronaldo with expensive ring

LaLiga live: LaLiga fixtures

Leganes vs Sevilla live streaming and squad updates

Leganes squad: Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Javi Diaz, Jesus Navas, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon, Sergi Gomez, Jules Kounde, Pablo Perez Rico, Lucas Ocampos, Ever Banega, Oliver Torres, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Rony Lopes, Nemanja Gudelj, Fernando Francisco Reges, Jose Mena, Genaro Rodriguez, Luuk de Jong, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Munir El Haddadi, Jose Alonso Lara.

Sevilla squad: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles

Also Read | Man City transfer news: David Alaba to be included in Leroy Sane deal with Bayern?

Image Courtesy: Sevilla Twitter