LEGO Releases Massive 3898-piece Replica Model Of Man United's Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United are celebrating the 110th anniversary of their iconic home stadium, Old Trafford, by partnering with Lego to create an equally iconic replica of the 'The Theatre of Dreams'. The 1:600 Lego Old Trafford model is an intricate piece of artwork which features a whopping 3,898 pieces.

Developed for true Man United fans, aged 16 and above, attention to detail has been the priority for the designers, who included authentic Old Trafford features like the Munich memorial clock and the United Trinity statue. Man United are hoping that building this set will be a nostalgic experience for their fans, while also providing a unique building experience for all Lego fans all over the world.

Meet me at the LEGO Store, Manchester 6th March from 5pm – 7pm to get your @LEGO_Group Creator Expert Old Trafford set signed – hope to see you there and if you haven’t seen the video of my special @ManUtd LEGO brick delivery from 🇩🇰 to 🇬🇧 watch ➡️ https://t.co/fqwhvdsR7j pic.twitter.com/eD1XGWaj1S — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 3, 2020

Also Read | Premier League Clubs Dominate UCL As Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea Romp To Big Wins

How to buy Lego Old Trafford replica model?

The Man United stadium Lego model was officially unveiled on January 16, 2020, just over a month before the club celebrated the 110th anniversary of the first home game played at Old Trafford. The replica model is available to purchase on Lego's official website as well as Man United's official online store. Currently, the model retails for £249.98. Along with the nearly-4000 Lego pieces, fans will get a detailed building instruction, along with some information on the stadium and its rich heritage and a brief introduction of the designers worked tirelessly to bring the model to life.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Affected By Man United Transfer Rumours, Claims Dortmund Boss

"To create Old Trafford in Lego bricks was a tremendous design challenge for the team, and we couldn't be happier with the result," Michael Psiaki, LEGO design master told manutd.com. "The 110-year-old stadium provided us with so many important locations, features and stories to tell as we constructed this model. We are excited for our fans to be able to experience all of that history and attention to detail as they construct and proudly display this iconic stadium."

Also Read | 'Unbelievable!': Manchester United Fans Go Beserk After Back-to-back PSG, RB Leipzig Wins

Home of the 13-time Premier League champions, Old Trafford is widely considered as one of the most iconic football stadiums in Europe. Built in 1909 in Greater Manchester, the 74,000-seater stadium is the second-largest football stadium in the UK behind the Wembley Stadium. On February 19, 1910, Manchester United hosted arch-rivals Liverpool FC in their first home game at Old Trafford. Liverpool scored a 4-3 win on the back of a brace each from Arthur Goddard and Jimmy Stewart. Sandy Turnbull, Thomas Homer and George Wall were the scorers for United on that day.

Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Plan To Sign Milan's Calhanoglu For FREE next Summer

(Image Credits: Man United Official Website)