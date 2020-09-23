LEI Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live Game Info

Leicester City (LEI) will be taking on Arsenal (ARS) in a third-round match of the Carabao Cup this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Both the teams are in good form as they have won both their previous Premier League matches. Leicester City earlier defeated West Brom 3-0 and Burnley 4-2, while Arsenal bested Fulham 3-0 and West Ham 2-1, respectively.

None of the long-term Arsenal absentees like Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi and others have recovered from their injuries, but reports claim that Mari could join the team by the end of this month. Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and others will be missing from the Leicester City side, and Ayoze Perez and James Maddison could be assessed prior to kick-off.

Fans can play the LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction and our LEI vs ARS Dream11 team.

LEI vs ARS live: LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, September 24

Time: 12:15 am IST

Venue: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England

LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable LEI vs ARS playing 11

Leicester City probable XI: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Christian Fuchs, Çaglar Söyüncü, Wes Morgan, James Justin, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Arsenal probable XI: Runar Runarsson (GK), William Saliba, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Cédric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Joseph Willock, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pépé, Edward Nketiah, Reiss Nelson

LEI vs ARS live: LEI vs ARS Dream11 team, top picks

LEI vs ARS live: Leicester City top picks

James Justin, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

LEI vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks

David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction: LEI vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders – Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Justin, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders – Harvey Barnes, Nicolas Pépé, William Saliba

Forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy, Alexandre Lacazette

LEI vs ARS live: LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Arsenal starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The above LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction, LEI vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs ARS Dream11 team and LEI vs ARS match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

