LEI Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live Game Info

Leicester City (LEI) will be taking on Arsenal (ARS) in a third-round match of the Carabao Cup this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Both the teams are in good form as they have won both their previous Premier League matches. Leicester City earlier defeated West Brom 3-0 and Burnley 4-2, while Arsenal bested Fulham 3-0 and West Ham 2-1, respectively.
None of the long-term Arsenal absentees like Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi and others have recovered from their injuries, but reports claim that Mari could join the team by the end of this month. Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and others will be missing from the Leicester City side, and Ayoze Perez and James Maddison could be assessed prior to kick-off.
Fans can play the LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11.
James Justin, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy
David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal starts as favourites to win the match.
Note: The above LEI vs ARS Dream11 prediction, LEI vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs ARS Dream11 team and LEI vs ARS match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
